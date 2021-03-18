LIVE BLOG: Penn State wrestling updates from the NCAA Championships

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson yells to freshman Robbie Howard as he wrestles in a 125 lb first round bout of the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, March 6, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State wrestling will begin its uphill climb to defend its 2019 NCAA title at the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships Thursday morning.

The first session begins at 11 a.m. and continues throughout the afternoon. The second session begins at 6 p.m.

Four Nittany Lions are seeded in the top three of their weight class, with Aaron Brooks (184 pounds) as the lone No. 1 seed. Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds) and Nick Lee (141 pounds) are both No. 2 seeds while Carter Starocci (174 pounds) is a No. 3 seed.

The five other wrestlers will need to outperform their seeds to reach All-American status.

Three wrestlers are in the top 15 at their class with Michael Beard (197 pounds) as a No. 15 , Brady Berge (157 pounds) as a No. 12 seed and Greg Kerkvliet (Heavyweight) as the No. 9 seed.

The other two wrestlers — Robert Howard and Joe Lee — are the No. 23 seeds at 125 pounds and 165 pounds, respectively.

Scroll below for updates from Thursday’s action.

Brady Berge a 12-4 major with 1:45 RT! Berge on to round two later! #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 18, 2021

Lee with a dominating NCAA opener https://t.co/dmn3eALsfz — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 18, 2021

RBY the 20-5 TF at 7:00 w/ 3:45 in RT! #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 18, 2021

Let’s go Robbie!! — David Taylor (@magicman_psu) March 18, 2021

Robert Howard the 6-4 win over No.10 Heinselman! Howard on to round two later today! #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 18, 2021

Howard-Heinselman on deck on Mat 2 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 18, 2021