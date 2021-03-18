Penn State Wrestling
LIVE BLOG: Penn State wrestling updates from the NCAA Championships
Penn State wrestling will begin its uphill climb to defend its 2019 NCAA title at the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships Thursday morning.
The first session begins at 11 a.m. and continues throughout the afternoon. The second session begins at 6 p.m.
Four Nittany Lions are seeded in the top three of their weight class, with Aaron Brooks (184 pounds) as the lone No. 1 seed. Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds) and Nick Lee (141 pounds) are both No. 2 seeds while Carter Starocci (174 pounds) is a No. 3 seed.
The five other wrestlers will need to outperform their seeds to reach All-American status.
Three wrestlers are in the top 15 at their class with Michael Beard (197 pounds) as a No. 15 , Brady Berge (157 pounds) as a No. 12 seed and Greg Kerkvliet (Heavyweight) as the No. 9 seed.
The other two wrestlers — Robert Howard and Joe Lee — are the No. 23 seeds at 125 pounds and 165 pounds, respectively.
Scroll below for updates from Thursday’s action.
