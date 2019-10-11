LIVE BLOG: Photos, stories and results from Week 8 of Centre County high school football

SHARE COPY LINK

We’re entering the homestretch of the PIAA high school football season in Centre County as we kick off Week 8 Friday evening.

State College is the lone team playing at home, as the Little Lions are set to face Mid-Penn Conference foe Central Dauphin at the South Track. Bald Eagle Area will travel up Interstate 80 to take on Clearfield in an important game for both team’s Mountain League title hopes. After a big win over Bellefonte last week, the Penns Valley Rams will look to keep rolling Friday at Bishop Carroll, while the Red Raiders will travel to Central and Philipsburg-Osceola to Huntingdon.

Here’s what to look for:

Central Dauphin 6 vs State College 7 (2nd)

Central Dauphin takes the 6-0 lead on a 6-yd touchdown pass from Max Mosey to Nick Chimienti. The PAT was blocked by State High.

Central Dauphin takes the 6-0 lead on a 6-yd touchdown pass from Max Mosey to Nick Chimienti. The PAT was blocked by State High. pic.twitter.com/QLZcIb2myV — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 11, 2019

State High gets back in it early in the second quarter, when QB Brady Dorner runs it in from a yard out with 10:40 to go in the half. The PAT is good, and the Little Lions take the lead.

Brady Dorner sneaks it in from less than a yard out to give State High a 7-6 lead with 10:40 left in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/MYyZ8UFuVO — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 11, 2019

Bald Eagle Area 22 Clearfield 27 (2nd)

Clearfield is on the board first thanks to a 1-yard TD run from QB Oliver Billotte with 7:21 to go in the first. Bald Eagle Area turns it over on the next drive. Billotte then connects with Matt Pallo on 4th and 20 to go up 14-0.

Jaden Jones finds Matthew Reese on 4th and 11 with 54 seconds left in the first quarter. Carter Stere’s PAT is good.

Billotte scores again for Clearfield from 1 yard out with 7:57 left in the half. Jones then connects with Kaden Bittinger for a Bald Eagle Area TD. Tommy Snyder then hauls one in for the 2-point conversion.

Another touchdown makes four touchdowns on four drives for Clearfield.

Jones connects with Reese in the end zone, and the PAT is good, as the Bald Eagles look for the comeback.

Penns Valley puts up 35 points on Bishop Carroll in the first quarter.

The Red Raiders are up big in Martinsburg, scoring 27 in just the first quarter. Bellefonte added another seven in the second.

Huntingdon QB Nick Troha runs it in from 5 yards out for the first TD of the evening. On the Bearcats’ next possession, Troha connects with Darin Harman for a 50-yard TD, and Huntingdon leads 14-0. Troha connects with Harman for another TD, this one from 11 yards out. A 33-yard pass from Troha to Andrew Miller gives Huntingdon 7 more. Bearcats lead 42-0 at the half, whil P-O had 9 yards of total offense.

