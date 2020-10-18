Philipsburg-Osceola girls’ volleyball is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Oct. 4-10

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times athlete of the week from Oct. 4-10 has been determined by our readers. The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team is the first team to win the honor and won the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com.

The Mountaineers knocked off undefeated Bald Eagle Area during the week to take over first place in the Mountain League. They won, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20. The victory ended Bald Eagle’s record-setting 82-match winning streak in the Mountain League. P-O followed that up with a 25-16, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22 victory over Tyrone to improve to 9-0 on the season.

Stat leaders for P-O against BEA were: Kalista Butler with 29 assists; Janey Johnson with 19 digs and 9 service points; Reese Hazelton with 15 kills and 15 digs; Jayden Perks with 9 service points and 2 blocks; and Paige Jarrett with 8 service points and 6 kills.

The P-O volleyball team was one of five options in the poll, and finished with 50.91% of the vote — 26 percentage points higher than the second-place finisher.

Check back Monday for the athlete of the week poll for Week 5 of the Centre County fall sports season.