Here’s 4 takeaways from Week 8 of Centre County high school football

The final Centre County high school football team standing in the postseason fell Friday night. Bellefonte lost to Juniata in a game that was close throughout.

Meanwhile, Philipsburg-Osceola and Penns Valley picked up wins, while Bald Eagle Area fell to its opponent.

Here are four takeaways from the week of high school football action.

1. Bellefonte is unable to move on

The Red Raiders were the last team standing for Centre County in the postseason heading into the weekend, but they were unable to advance any further. They lost to Juniata, 24-21, in a game that was tight throughout.

While the loss brings their postseason to an end, Bellefonte should be able to carry some of its successes forward into next season. Sophomore running back Jamal Saunders proved he can carry the load offensively for the Red Raiders and another offseason of working out will only help him improve. He’ll have to take a bigger role if Bellefonte wants to advance further next year after his team loses senior quarterback Ethan Rossman to graduation.

2. Philipsburg-Osceola continues its growth

Few teams have made as much progress as the Mountaineers this season and it’s mostly thanks to new head coach Jeff Vroman and his staff. Vroman has already begun to rebuild the program after it floundered for years after his departure nearly a decade ago.

Friday night continued that progress with a 34-14 victory over Northern Cambria. The win gives Philipsburg-Osceola multiple wins in a season for the first time since Vroman coached the 2011 team to the district playoffs. While the team is led by senior running back Kaleb Stamm, there’s still plenty to be excited about moving forward.

3. Penns Valley’s defense dominates

The Penns Valley defense was at the top of its game Friday night in the Rams’ 20-0 win over Bald Eagle Area. The shutout was the team’s first of the year and reminded fans of how good the unit could be at its best.

Senior linebacker Aidan Brinker leads the unit while doing the same on the other side of the ball. His instincts at linebacker shined in the game and he helped keep the Eagles offense under wraps for the entirety of the contest.

His play at quarterback helped the offense get its 20 points on the board, as well, and closed out the victory in his final home game as a Ram.

4. Bald Eagle Area sputters on offense

The Eagles haven’t been able to replicate last season’s offensive success this season, and that was the case Friday night in their 20-0 loss to Penns Valley. Junior wide receiver Owen Irvin has been a focal point for Bald Eagle all season but the Eagles were unable to get him the ball as much as they needed to.

The Eagles don’t have any other games scheduled this season, but are seeking an opponent to play on Nov. 6, according to the District 6 football page. Getting another game in could be crucial for an offense that is looking to improve for next season.