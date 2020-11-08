HS roundup: Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Nov. 2-8

Bald Eagle Area’s Matt Knepp (left) collides with Westmont Hilltop’s Elijah Ellsworth while attempting to advance the ball up-field in late second half action Thursday at Altoona’s Mansion Park

Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Nov. 2-8.

Boys soccer

Bellefonte: Top-seeded Bellefonte lost 4-3 to No. 4 Tyrone on Monday in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A championships. Goal-scorers for the Red Raiders were Mintesinot Borst (two) and Hayden Walker (penalty kick).

Penns Valley: No. 2 Penns Valley lost 2-1 in overtime to No. 3 Westmont Hilltop on Monday in the District 6 Class 2A semifinals.

BEA: No. 8 Bald Eagle Area beat No. 4 Cambria Heights 2-1 in overtime Monday to advance to the District 6 Class 2A championship Thursday against No. 3 Westmont Hilltop.

State College: No. 2-seed State College topped No. 1 Altoona 2-1 Tuesday in the District 6 Class 4A championship game. The Little Lions used two second-half goals, from Jake Jeffries and Owen Hollobaugh (assisted by Davis Pagett) to be crowned District 6 champs.

BEA: No. 8 BEA fell 2-0 to No. 3 Westmont Hilltop on Thursday in the District 6 Class 2A championship, after previously knocking off the Nos. 1 and 4 seeds. Seth Koch made nine saves in goal for the Eagles.

State College: After playing to a 0-0 tie after two overtime periods, State College topped Erie McDowell 4-2 in shootouts on Saturday to win the Class 4A subregional title. With the win, the Little Lions (11-5) earned a spot in the PIAA championships.

Girls’ soccer

Bellefonte: No. 3 seed Bellefonte lost 5-0 to top-seeded Hollidaysburg Tuesday in the District 6 Class 3A championship game. Emily Culp had six saves for the Red Raiders, while Keira Whitman added 10. Bellefonte ended its season 5-10 overall and 4-9 in the Mountain League.

Volleyball

Penns Valley: Penns Valley swept United (25-16, 26-15, 25-11)in the first round of the District 6 Class 2A championships on Monday. Stat leaders were: Jadyn Butler with 14 digs; Anna Butler with 9 digs, 3 aces and 12 kills; Hailey Coursen with 26 assists, 1 ace and 9 digs, and Kailen Winkelblech with 8 kills, 2 aces and 6 digs.

P-O: Top-seeded Philipsburg-Osceola beat No. 8 Penn Cambria in three sets (25-7, 25-12 and 25-14) on Wednesday in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals to improve to 16-0. Stat leaders were: Kalista Butler with 33 assists, 10 service points and 5 digs; Reese Hazelton with 25 kills, 8 digs, 10 service points and 7 aces; London Cutler with 8 service points and 3 kills; and Jayden Perks with 3 kills..

Penns Valley: No. 5 Penns Valley fell in three sets (15-25, 15-25, 13-25) to defending back-to-back state champs No. 4 Northern Cambria on Wednesday. State leaders for Penns Valley were: Cammie Upcraft with 8 kills and 5 blocks; Ellie Coursen with 3 kills and 5 blocks; Hailey Coursen with 18 assists and 7 digs; Anna Butler with 3 kills and 11 digs and Jadyn Butler with 12 digs.

BEA: No. 2 Bald Eagle Area beat No. 7 Tyrone 3-1 (23-25, 25-14, 25-20, and 27-25) on Wednesday in the District 6 Class 2A quarterfinals. Stat leaders for the Eagles were: Maddie Perry with 16 kills, Brynne Bisel with 11 kills and Claire Andrews with 9. Madison Eckley handed out 39 assists. Lexi Skripek had 22 of the Eagles’ 94 digs. Eckley and Skripek each had four aces. The Little Lions will advance to the PIAA Class 4A championships.

State College: State College won its 10th straight district champioship on Wednesday, sweeping Williamsport in three sets ((25-9, 25-6, 25-7). Stat leaders were: Ava Wagner with 4 digs. Jacqui Gordon served 7 aces. Paige Edwards and Vanessa McGhee each had 6 kills. Sarah Neely chipped in 8 assists. Kacy Sekunda had 12 assists and 8 kills. SCGVB will face the winner of District 3 in the first round of the State Playoffs. The Little

P-O: Top-seeded Philipsburg-Osecola swept defending back-to-back state champs Northern Cambria (25-23, 25-22, and 27-25) on Friday in the District 6 Class 2A semifinal. Stat leaders for the Mounties were: Kalista Butler with 45 assists and 11 digs; Reese Hazelton with 35 kills and 20 digs; London Cutler with 16 digs and 10 service points; and Jayden Perks with 3 blocks. P-O improved to 17-0 and will face No. 2 Bald Eagle Area for the district title on Tuesday.

BEA: Bald Eagle Area beat Forest Hills in five sets (25-17, 23-25, 23-25, 25-22, and 15-13) on Friday in the District 6 Class 2A semifinals on Friday. Stat leaders were: Madison Eckley with 44 assists. Brynne Bisel had 14 kills, Claire Andrews totaled 12, and Maddie Perry added 10. Lexi Skripek had a season-high 57 digs. The Eagles improved to 19-3 on the season and will face P-O Tuesday in the District 6 championship game.

Tennis

State College: State College’s doubles team of Catelyn Janac and Quiana Guo defeated Parkland’s Erin Joo and Leah Zolotareva, 6-0, 6-2, on Wednesday in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals in Altoona. “Catelyn and Quiana played well today and took control of the match from the start,” coach Jane Borden said. “The girls played errorless tennis for the first 10 games as they raced out to a 6-0, 4-0 lead. (Catelyn and Quiana) have been working extremely hard and have put in a tremendous amount of time practicing their doubles play. Today it really showed.”

State College: Catelyn Janac and Quiana Guo fell 6-0, 6-0 to Methacton’s Hana Nouaime and Alice Liang on Saturday in the PIAA semifinals in Hershey.

Field hockey

State College: State College was declared the District 6 Class 3A champions after Mifflin County withdrew from the postseason due to a COVID-19 case. The Little Lions will play top-seed Lower Dauphin on Tuesday in the state quarterfinals.

State College: No. 8 State College fell 5-0 Wednesday to undefeated top-seed Lower Dauphin in the District 3 quarterfinal playoffs. Bayla Furmanek had 12 saves in goal for the Little Lions, as State College ended its season 8-4-1 and as the District 6 champ. “I’m so proud of our eight seniors and the way they led this team,” State College coach Sharon Herlocher said. “They adapted and kept this team focused, growing and mostly caring for each other through a season filled with incredible uncertainty. Lower Dauphin is a strong program and undefeated for a reason. Our goalie, Bayla Furmanek, continued to be a rock for us and gave us a fighting chance.”

Girls’ Basketball

State College: State College will be looking for a new girls’ basketball coach. Chris Leazier has been tapped by UNC head women’s basketball coach Courtney Banghart to be the Tar Heel’s new director of Scouting and Video Operations. Leazier and Banghart previously worked together between 2003-07 at Dartmouth. “His role will be to ensure that our video and scouting systems are the best in the ACC,” Banghart said in a release.