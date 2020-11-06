Centre Daily Times Logo
LIVE BLOG: Updates, photos, video and results from Week 9 of Centre County high school football

CDT staff reports

Three Centre County high school football teams will take to take to the gridiron Friday night.

Bald Eagle Area hosts Central Cambria, while State College travels to Chambersburg and Penns Valley picked up a game against Line Mountain after Philipsburg-Osceola canceled their game due to COVID-19 concerns.

Here’s what’s happened so far:

Central Cambria 0, Bald Eagle Area 13 (second quarter)

State College 21, Chambersburg 7 (second quarter)

Penns Valley at Line Mountain

