Here’s which Centre County athletes were named Mid Penn All Stars for fall 2020

The All-Star honors keep coming for Centre County athletes.

The Mid Penn Conference, which State College competes in, announced its All Stars for field hockey, golf and soccer this week. It has not yet selected athletes for football and volleyball, due to the absence of competition between conference opponents caused by COVID-19-related scheduling challenges.

The Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association also released its All-Star lists, which includes an Athlete of the Year from Centre County.

Cross country

Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association Athlete of the Year (boys): Brady Bigger (State College)

Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association boys’ first team: Brady Bigger (State College), Colton Sands (Penns Valley)

Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association girls’ second team: Jordan Reed (State College)

Field hockey

Mid Penn first team Commonwealth Division: State College’s Maddie Tambroni (midfield) and Phebe Herlocher (defense)

Mid Penn second team Commonwealth Division: State College’s Bayla Furmanek (goalkeeper), Rebecca Bonness (midfield) and JoJo Lee (midfield).

Golf

Mid Penn boys’ first team Commonwealth Division: State College’s John Olsen, Jack McCaughey and Luke Janac.

Mid Penn girls’ first team Commonwealth Division: State College’s Riley Kracaw

Soccer

Mid Penn boys’ first team Commonwealth Division: State College’s Grady Ballard

Mid Penn boys’ second team Commonwealth Division: State College’s Davis Pagett

Mid Penn girls’ second team Commonwealth Division: State College’s Abby Edleman

Volleyball

District 6 Class 4A first team: State College’s Kacy Sekunda and Vanessa McGhee

District 6 Class 4A second team: State College’s Ariana Angus and Claire Jordan

Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association: Centre County ended the season with three teams in the top 10 of their respective classifications. Philipsburg-Osceola finished second and Bald Eagle Area seventh in Class 2A. State College was ranked No. 6 in Class 4A.