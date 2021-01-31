Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week? Vote here

Penns Valley boys’ basketball’s Zach Braucht looks to make a pass against Mifflin County on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo provided

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. Please go to CentreDaily.com and click on this story to cast your vote.

Here are this week’s nominees for the Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week presented in alphabetical order. They were selected by the Centre Daily Times sports staff via stats compiled by the CDT or sent to cdtscores@centredaily.com. Vote for your favorite.

If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, please contact the CDT via email at cdtscores@centredaily.com.

The poll closes at noon Friday, and a short profile of the winner will appear in Sunday’s paper.

Penns Valley boys’ basketball’s Zach Braucht looks to make a pass against Mifflin County on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Jordan Anderson Photo provided

Zach Braucht, Penns Valley

Braucht had a big week for the Rams as he led the boys’ basketball team to a 2-0 record. First, he led the team with 31 points in a 55-40 home victory over Mount Union Wednesday evening. He followed that up with a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to give the Rams a 40-37 victory over Mifflin County Friday night.

Lucas Fye, Bald Eagle Area

Fye went 3-0 this week to help Bald Eagle Area wrestling to a 3-0 team record. The 106-pounder earned all three of his victories via fall against Central, Tyrone and Clearfield. The undefeated week gives the freshman wrestler six wins on the short season.

Kiaha McCool, Bellefonte

McCool etched her name in the Bellefonte record books this week when the Red Raiders took on DuBois. The freshman swimmer set a record in the 100 backstroke with her time of :59.52. She also won the 200 freestyle and helped the team win the 200 medley relay against DuBois. She then followed that up with wins in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle against Huntingdon and helped her team win the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.

Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman locks a cradle up on Penns Valley’s Hunter Lyons in their 189-pound match on Thursday. Rossman pinned Lyons in 37 seconds to lead the Red Raiders in a 43-15 win. Jordan Anderson Photography Photo provided

Ethan Rossman, Bellefonte

Rossman went undefeated this week in his five matches for Bellefonte wrestling to push his season record to 12-0. The 189-pounder finished the week with four pins and a technical fall. The tech fall came against Huntingdon’s Myles Baney, who qualified for states last season and was a 17-0 victory in 3:00.

Penns Valley’s Ben Sharer holds down Bellefonte’s Addison Shawley in their 285-pound match on Thursday. Shawley rallied to pin Sharer in 5:52 as the Red Raiders won 43-15. Jordan Anderson Photo provided

Ben Sharer, Penns Valley

Sharer went 2-1 this week in his first season wrestling again since he was in fourth grade. The Penns Valley heavyweight had two pins this week, giving him three for the season, with one coming in 38 seconds against Central and the other in 1:27 against Huntingdon.