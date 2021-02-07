HS roundup: Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Feb. 1-7

Editor’s note: Don’t see your team’s results? Be sure to send your results to cdtscores@centredaily.com for future inclusion.

Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Feb. 1-7.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Penns Valley vs. Bellefonte: Bellefonte beat Penns Valley 43-40 on Thursday night. Blair Eckley-Jones scored a team high 15 points for the Red Raiders, while Zach Braucht led the Rams with 14. points.

BEA: Bald Eagle Area lost 58-16 to Tyrone on Friday. Alex Gavlock was the high scorer for the Eagles with nine points.

State College: State College lost 54-45 to Harrisburg on Friday.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte lost 46-41 to Clearfield on Friday.

BEA: Bald Eagle Area beat Mount Union 59-41 on Saturday. Ayden Jodon led the scoring for the Eagles with 14 points.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Penns Valley: Penns Valley beat Huntingdon 61-50 on Wednesday night. Leah Beben scored a game-high 19 points for the Rams.

BEA: Bald Eagle Area beat West Branch 47-36 on Wednesday. Maddie Perry scored a team-leading 18 points.

Bellefonte vs. P-O: Bellefonte beat Philipsburg-Osceola 57-9 on Thursday. Maddie Tice led the Red Raiders in scoring with 17. Camden Potter had three points for the Mounties.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley defeated Central 55-49 on Friday night to improve to 4-4 on the season. Rams’ Leah Beben scored a team-high 15 points in the victory.

BEA: Bald Eagle Area lost 57-26 to Tryone on Friday. Maddie Perry was the high scorer for the Eagles with 16 points.

State College: State College lost 56-40 to Harrisburg on Friday.

BEA: Bald Eagle Area lost 58-22 to Portage on Friday. Sarah Holler led the Eagles in scoring with 12 points.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola lost 68-24 to Central on Saturday. Reagan Thorp had 10 points in the win.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

State College boys: State College beat Cumberland Valley 106-64 on Monday night. Winners for the Little Lions were: John Brownstead in 50 free and 100 butterfly, Shawn Erdley in the 200 individual medley, Tyler Uhlig in the 100 backstroke, the relay team of Zachary Lambert, Erdley, Garrick Zheng and Brownstead in the 200 medley, the relay team of Will Ulmer, Erdley, Zheng and Brownstead in the 200 free and the relay team of Ulmer, Lambert, Erik Witt and Uhlig in the 400 free.

State College girls: State College beat Cumberland Valley 96-74 on Monday night. Winners for the Little Lions were: Jade Castro in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, Ally Koehle in the 50 free, Maddy Koehle in the 100 breaststroke, the relay team of Castro, Mackenzie Pagett, Maddy Koehle and Colleen Adams in the 200 medley, the relay team of Maddy Koehle, Castro, Adams and Ally Koehle in the 200 free. Castro’s time of 57.10 in the 100 fly broke a pool record, as did the 200 medley relay team’s time of 1:47.69.

State College boys: State College beat Hershey and Palmyra on Saturday with a score of 133.8 to 122.8 and 109, respectively. Winning for the Little Lions were Will Ulmer in the 50 free, John Brownstead in the 100 butterfly, and the relay team of Brownstead, Ulmer, Zachary Lambert and Tyler Uhlig in the 400 free

State College girls: State College scored 112.8 points on Saturday, falling to Hershey (136.6) but beating Palmyra (82.2). Winners for the Little Lions were: Maddy Koehle in the 200 IM, Jade Castro in the 100 butterfly, Jade Castro in the 100 backstroke, Maddy Koehle in the 100 breaststroke, Kate Doucette in the 500 freestyle, the relay team of Castro, Mackenzie Pagett, Maddy Koehle and Ally Koehle in the 200 medley,

WRESTLING

Bald Eagle Area: Bald Eagle Area defeated Line Mountain 38-32 on Wednesday night. Winners for the Eagles were: Cooper Gilham at 126 pounds (MD 14-5), Mason Reese at 138 pounds (MD 17-3), Cameron Dubbs at 160 pounds (Fall 1:53), Noah Foltz at 172 pounds (For.), Lucas Fye at 106 pounds (Fall 3:13), Owen Johnson at 113 pounds (Fall 5:20) and Coen Bainey at 120 pounds (Fall 0:52).

Bald Eagle Area: Bald Eagle Area beat Halifax Area 66-6 on Wednesday night. Winners for the Eagles were: Drake Holderman at 132 pounds (For.), Mason Reese at 138 pounds (For.), Jeffre Pifer at 145 pounds (For.), Cameron Dubbs at 152 pounds (For.), Noah Foltz at 160 pounds (For.), Matthew Knepp at 215 pounds (Fall 1:21), Nathan Antonuccio at 285 pounds (For.), Lucas Fye at 106 pounds (For.), Coen Bainey at 113 pounds (For.), Hunter Gardner at 120 pounds (Fall 0:52) and Cooper Gilham at 126 pounds (Fall 3:04).

Bald Eagle Area: Bald Eagle Area defeated Danville Area 40-27 on Wednesday night. Winners for the Eagles were: Cooper Gilham at 126 pounds (MD 14-2), Mason Reese at 138 pounds (Dec 6-2), Jeffre Pifer at 145 pounds (Fall 1:09), Cameron Dubbs at 152 pounds (Dec 3-1), Noah Foltz at 160 pounds (Fall 0:21), Matthew Knepp at 189 pounds (Fall 4:40), Mason McAuley at 215 pounds (For.) and Coen Bainey at 113 pounds (For.).

Bald Eagle Area: Bald Eagle Area beat Williamsport Area 34-32 on Thursday night. Winners for the Eagles were: Jeffre Pifer at 138 pounds (Dec 3-1), Cameron Dubbs at 152 pounds (Fall 5:31), Noah Foltz at 172 pounds (MD 9-0), Brady Proctor at 189 pounds (Fall 1:01), Matthew Knepp at 215 pounds (Fall 3:18), Lucas Fye at 113 pounds (Dec 4-2) and Coen Bainey at 120 pounds (Fall 1:52).

Bald Eagle Area: Bald Eagle Area defeated Marion Center Area 56-12 on Thursday night. Winners for the Eagles were: Cooper Gilham at 126 pounds (Fall 2:15), Drake Holderman at 132 pounds (Dec 2-1), Jeffre Pifer at 138 pounds (Fall 4:53), Mason Reese at 145 pounds (For.), Cameron Dubbs at 152 pounds (Fall 0:45), Noah Foltz at 160 pounds (Inj. default), Brady Proctor at 172 pounds (Dec 7-3), Matthew Knepp at 189 pounds (Fall 1:59), Lucas Fye at 106 pounds (TF 15-0 0:00), Coen Bainey at 113 pounds (For.), Hunter Gardner at 120 pounds (Dec 11-4).

State College: State College fell to Cumberland Valley 40-22 on Thursday night. Winners for the Little Lions were: Carson Manville at 189 pounds (Dec 9-4), Bailey Weaverling at 120 pounds (Dec 7-3), Owen Woolcot at 126 pounds (MD 16-4), Pierson Manville at 132 pounds (Fall 0:15), Lance Urbas at 172 pounds (Fall 2:42).

Bellefonte: Bellefonte beat Meadowbrook Christian 68-6 on Friday. Winner for the Red Raiders were: Garrett Choates at 106 pounds (TF 17-0 6:00), Aidan O’Shea at 113 pound (For.), Aaron McClusick at 120 pounds (For.), Nathan Smith at 126 pounds (Fall 0:33), Jude Swisher at 132 pounds (TB-1 4-2), Gage Long at 138 pounds (For.), Dylan Dann at 145 pounds (For.), Andrew McChesney at 152 pounds (For.), Ethan Richner at 160 pounds (For.), Stephen Ivicic at 172 pounds (For.), Ethan Rossman at 189 pounds (For.) and Max Barrier at 215 pounds (For.).

Bellefonte: Bellefonte beat South Williamsport 49-18 on Friday. Winners for the Red Raiders were: Garrett Choates at 106 pounds (For.), Nathan Smith at 126 pounds (Fall 5:19), Jude Swisher at 132 pounds (Fall 0:51), Gage Long at 138 pounds (Dec 6-0), Andrew McChesney at 152 pounds (For.), Ethan Richner at 160 pounds (MD 9-1), Ethan Rossman at 189 pounds (Fall 1:45), Addison Shawley at 215 (Fall 3:16) and Max Barrier at 285 (For.). Rossman’s win marked his 100th career victory. Swisher scored two takedowns in this match, setting a new takedown record for the Red Raiders with 107.

State College: State College lost 33-32 to Connellsville on Saturday. Winners for the Little Lions were: Jacob Campbell at 113 pounds (For.), Pierson Manville at 132 pounds (TF 18-3 0:00), William Tennity at 138 pounds (Dec 4-1), Lance Urbas at 172 pounds (For.), Ty Price at 215 pounds (Inj. default) and Harrison Schoen at 285 pounds (For.).

State College: State College beat Hollidaysburg 53-20 on Saturday. Winners for the Little Lions were: Jacob Campbell at 113 pounds (For.), Bailey Weaverling at 120 pounds (For.), Owen Woolcott at 126 pounds (Fall 5:04), Pierson Manville at 132 pounds (Fall 1:08), William Tennity at 138 pounds (Fall :48), Carter Weaverling at 152 pounds (For.), Lance Urbas at 172 pounds (TF 21-6 5:00), Ty Price at 189 pounds over Carter Schultz (Fall 1:04), and Harrison Schoen at 285 pounds (For.).

State College: State College lost 40-27 to Selinsgrove on Saturday. Winners for the Little Lions were: Jacob Campbell at 113 pounds (Fall 2:29), Bailey Weaverling at 120 pounds (Dec 12-8), Owen Woolcott at 126 pounds (Fall 1:12), Pierson Manville at 132 pounds (Fall 0:56) and Lance Urbas at 172 pounds (Fall 1:42).