Bald Eagle Area’s Lucas Fye is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Jan. 24-30

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times athlete of the week from Jan. 24-30 has been determined by our readers. Bald Eagle Area wrestler Lucas Fye earned the honor with 53.51% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com.

Fye won the award after going 3-0 that week for the Eagles against wrestlers from Central, Clearfield and Tyrone. All three of those victories came via fall.

The Bald Eagle freshman pinned Tyrone’s Korry Walls in 5:26, Clearfield’s Evan Davis in 3:45 and Central’s Tyler Biesinger in 1:59.

His wins helped BEA go 3-0 on the week and pushed his individual record to 6-0 on the season at the time.

Fye was one of five options in the poll, and finished with just under 23 percentage points more than the second-place finisher, Bellefonte swimmer Kiaha McCool, who set a school record in the 100 backstroke with her time of :59.52.

Check back Monday for the third athlete of the week poll of the Centre County winter sports season.