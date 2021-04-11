Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week? Vote here

Bald Eagle Area’s Maddie Peters pitches during the game against Penns Valley on Thursday, April 8, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

Jacob Hummel, Bellefonte

Hummel won four events this week for Bellefonte track and field and set three personal bests in the process against Huntingdon and Penns Valley. The junior finished with times of 11.45 seconds in the 100 meters, 24 seconds in the 200 meters and 18-feet, 10-inches in the long jump. All three were personal bests and good enough for first place. He was also part of the 4x100 relay for Bellefonte that finished with a time of 47.72 seconds.

Bobby Marsh, Bellefonte

Marsh batted .500 in 12 at-bats this week to lead Bellefonte at the plate on the team’s way to three victories. Four of his six hits were extra-base hits and one of those four was a home run. Marsh totaled five runs and four RBIs in those three games — wins over Huntingdon, Penns Valley and DuBois.

Conrad Moore, State College

Moore set his personal best for the 2021 season Saturday when he jumped 6-feet, 8-inches in the high jump in a track and field meet against Altoona and Harrisburg. The jump also met the US MileSplit First Team standard. The State High senior also finished third in the 100 meters at the event with a time of 11.71 seconds.

Madison Peters, Bald Eagle Area

Peters notched her 300th career strikeout Monday in a 6-1 win over Clearfield. The Bald Eagle pitcher finished the game with eight strikeouts and only gave up three hits and a walk in the win. She followed that up by earning another victory over Penns Valley Thursday night, striking out four in the process.

Lexi Rogers, Bellefonte

Rogers pitched 10 innings across two games for the Red Raider softball team this week. She went 2-0 in those games and struck out 19 while only giving up one run on two hits and three walks in matchups with Penns Valley and Central. Rogers also contributed at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs, five runs and a walk.

Ryan Whitehead, Philipsburg-Osceola

Whitehead shut out Bald Eagle Area on Monday to help his team earn a 6-0 victory. The senior pitcher struck out 15 batters in seven innings of work and only gave up four hits and did not walk a batter. He also helped Philipsburg-Osceola to an 11-1 win over Clearfield later in the week by going 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs to go with a walk.