Bald Eagle Area softball’s Madison Peters is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for April 4-10

The Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week from April 4-10 has been determined by our readers. Bald Eagle Area softball pitcher Madison Peters earned the honor with 58.78% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com.

The Bald Eagle Area pitcher notched her 300th career strikeout Monday in a 6-1 win over Clearfield.

She finished the game with eight strikeouts and only gave up three hits and a walk in the win over the Bison.

Peters followed that up by earning another victory over Penns Valley Thursday night, striking out four in the process to lead the team to a 10-5 victory over the Rams.

She was one of five options in the poll, and finished with just over 31 percentage points more than the second-place finisher, Bellefonte softball pitcher Lexi Rogers.

