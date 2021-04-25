Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week? Vote here

Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy softball made history on Thursday, April 22, 2021, by winning its first softball game in program history, 12-10 over Sugar Valley Rural Charter School. Saint Joseph’s is 1-5 in its first season. Photo provided

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. Please go to CentreDaily.com and click on this story to cast your vote.

Here are this week’s nominees for the Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week presented in alphabetical order. They were selected by the Centre Daily Times sports staff via stats compiled by the CDT or sent to cdtscores@centredaily.com. Vote for your favorite.

If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, please contact the CDT via email at cdtscores@centredaily.com.

The poll closes at noon Friday, and a short profile of the winner will appear in Sunday’s paper.

Kendra Bumgardner, Penns Valley

Bumgardner was lights-out as a pitcher Monday against Clearfield for Penns Valley softball, dominating the Bison from the opening pitch. She threw a one-hitter in seven innings and hit one batter along the way. The Rams’ pitcher tallied nine strikeouts and added a run scored as a hitter.

Madison Peters, Bald Eagle Area

Peters took the circle twice this week for Bald Eagle Area softball and was dominant both times. She picked up the win, and allowed just three hits and zero runs, tacking on eight strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Hungtingdon Monday. Peters excelled at the plate as well, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. She followed that up Tuesday night with a great performance against Philipsburg-Osceola. She gave up a leadoff home run but never looked back from there, giving up only five more hits and no walks on her way to a win in the team’s 4-1 victory.

Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy softball

The Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy softball team made program history this week. The WolfPack defeated Sugar Valley Rural Charter School Thursday in a road matchup, 12-10, for their first victory in their first season. The team came back from a 10-6 deficit to close out the victory with four runs in the seventh inning to earn the victory.

Noah Williamson, Bald Eagle Area

Williamson was elite at the plate for Bald Eagle Area baseball this week, going 6-for-9 with two doubles, four runs scored and five RBIs to help the team go 3-0 against Huntingdon, DuBois and Southern Huntingdon County. He also tallied a stolen base on the basepaths and struck out seven in five innings against DuBois to get the win.