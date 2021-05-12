Penns Valley held a signing day event to honor 16 student-athletes. Here’s where they’re going

Penns Valley honored 16 student-athletes on Wednesday during the school’s signing day event.

The day was met with claps and hugs from parents, teammates and siblings alike in the gymnasium. For track and field athlete Colton Sands, the situation was all of the more special with his teammates joining him.

“It’s awesome to see my teammates succeeding,” Sands said. “To send three guys from our team to D1 programs is so fun and just to have this day with guys that I’ve ran with since junior high out here succeeding is awesome.”

Sands is attending North Carolina, or “The University of National Champions,” in his own words. His goal is to uphold the school’s nickname. He has won three PIAA titles, his first as a sophomore in the 3,200-meter run in track and field, then he won two individual state cross country titles, his junior and senior seasons. He also placed 10th at the Foot Locker Nationals in San Diego in 2019 to earn All-American status.

His teammates Brendan Colwell and Daniel Kelly will also attend Division I programs this fall, with Colwell going to Penn State and Kelly to Saint Francis. Colwell is excited that he’ll be staying close to home.

“I think that it’s awesome that it’s super local,” Colwell said. “It’s a lot of athletes here at Penns Valley that are heading to Penn State, so it’ll feel like home meets. We’ll have the Big Ten Championships in the fall at home. A lot of people will come out and watch, which is cool. Growing up as a kid and watching Penn State football, it’s always blue and white. So, to be a part of that culture, I’m super excited and ecstatic for it.”

Penns Valley football standout Stephen Ripka committed to play for Penn State as a preferred walk on in April. He started for three seasons at Penns Valley, finishing with 63 receptions for 964 yards and 18 touchdowns as a receiver. Ripka made his bones defensively as a cornerback, finishing with 46 tackles and three interceptions. Ripka’s 2019 Penns Valley team went 9-1 and won a Mountain League championship, prior to making it to the PIAA 2A District 6 semifinals.

Ripka is chomping at the bit for his opportunity to be a part of a program that he grew up rooting for. He had season tickets to watch the Nittany Lions since he was a child and imagined what it would be like to suit up in the blue and white. The 6-foot-1 cornerback is set to join a Penn State program that just sent six players to the NFL.

“I think that I can contribute way more than what people may give me credit for,” Ripka said. “I’m a bigger corner, I’m a little taller and longer. I run well, I move well and I’m good with my hands. I think with the coaching up there and a little adjustments to things within my game, I think that I can make a big difference. First on special teams and then work my way up to the actual defense.”

Kelsey Hull had a strong finish to her cross country career at Penns Valley, leading the girls’ cross country team to a Mountain League Championship, their first district title since 1987, and their first state title in program history this fall.

Hull will continue her career at Shippensburg to run for former Olympic distance runner Steve Spence, who has served as the head cross country coach for 15 seasons.

“Shippensburg had the best combination of academics and athletics,” Hull said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better coach than being under the legendary Steve Spence. He’s such a fantastic guy. I met a lot of professors that were super nice and the community of ‘Ship felt like home and I felt like I (fit in) right there.”

Rams wrestler Malachi DuVall initially committed to Navy. After mulling over his decision and realizing the full gravity of the commitment that a military life would hold, the PIAA runnerup at 172 pounds in Class 2A decided to sign with George Mason. The northern Virginia school was the first program to reach out to him at the beginning of his recruitment.

“The coaching staff put in so much effort for me and they were actually the first college to reach out to me,” DuVall said. “They always had their eye on me and they pointed their full energy toward. I also decided that I lacked the military ambitions for Navy. I really loved the coaching staff at Navy and that’s why I wanted to go, but I just couldn’t get over the school hump. I decided to go to George Mason because I got to tour there for three days a few weeks ago.”

Here are the Centre County athletes who we know who have committed to continue their athletic careers on the collegiate level, and where they are going (Are we missing someone? If so, please contact cdtscores@centredaily.com so we can update the list.):

Bellefonte

Lexi Rogers — James Madison University softball

Bobby Marsh — Florida Atlantic University baseball

Ethan Reichner — South Dakota State wrestling

Ethan Rossman — Lock Haven wrestling

Zach Swanger — Garrett College baseball

Seth Shuey — University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown baseball

J.D. Besch - Shippensburg football

Mykayla Cole - Edinboro track and field/cross country

Sara DeHaas — Penn State DuBois basketball

Mia Elmore — IUP track and field/cross country

Mia Johnson — Edinboro soccer

Hanna Lauck — Penn State Altoona softball

Addyson Manning — University of Pittsburgh at Bradford soccer

Austin Melius — Lock Haven track and field

Makenna Port — Penn State Altoona volleyball

Maxwell Rogers — Pittsburgh Bradford baseball

Leigha Schrader — Gannon University soccer

Samantha Shaw — Bloomsburg golf

Maddie Tice — Neumann University soccer

Penns Valley

Kendra Bumgardner — Millersville softball

Kelsey Hull — Shippensburg track and field/cross country

Colton Sands — University of North Carolina track and field/cross country

Brendan Colwell — Penn State track and field/cross country

Malachi DuVall — George Mason wrestling

John Aston — Bloomsburg football

Kylie Auman — Lock Haven soccer

Jadyn Butler — IUP volleyball

Collin Emel — Penn State DuBois basketball

Dani Fetterolf — Lebanon Valley College track and field/cross country

Daniel Kelly — St. Francis track and field/cross country

Mason Lieb — Penn State DuBois baseball

Connor Martz — Penn State DuBois baseball

Allie O’Brien — Penn State Harrisburg softball

Stephen Ripka — Penn State football

Ben Sharer — Lebanon Valley College football

Philipsburg-Osceola

Parker Moore — Notre Dame College wrestling

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy

Zack Witmer — Columbia University wrestling

Clare Marsh — Catholic University of America track & field

Amonn Ohl — Edinboro wrestling

Morgan Wolf — Thiel College softball

State College

Nate Polo — Penn baseball

Lizzie Paterno — Robert Morris University lacrosse

Maddie Tambroni — Penn State field hockey

Kacy Sekunda — Loyola volleyball

Jake Cooper — Penn State baseball

Rebecca Bonness — American field hockey

Bayla Furmanek — Babson College field hockey

Cassie Eifrig — Amherst College track and field

Olivia Herncane —Penn State-Harrisburg softball

Ryan Terrizzi —Lock Haven baseball

Garret Holzapfel — University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown baseball

Matthew Lingenfelter — Lock Haven baseball

Erica Beyer — Southern Connecticut State gymnastics

Johannah Lee — Hofstra field hockey

Holly Feese — Wilkes University soccer

Dresyn Green — Colgate football

Trey Oyler — Pitt-Bradford basketball

Alex Hlivia — Penn State-Altoona baseball

Carson Franks - Dartmouth College football

Conrad Moore— Penn track & field

Maddy Koehle — West Chester swimming

Aiden Spitler — IUP football

Vanessa McGhee — Penn State Behrend volleyball

Megan Doucette — Lafayette swimming

Sasha Mohoruk — Penn State Behrend soccer

Lance Urbas — Penn wrestling