Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week? Vote here

Bellefonte pitcher Lexi Rogers winds up for a pitch during a game against Penns Valley Monday, April 30, 2018 at Penns Valley High School. psheehan@centredaily.com

Editor's note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition.

Here are this week's nominees for the Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week

If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, please contact the CDT via email at cdtscores@centredaily.com.

The poll closes at noon Friday, and a short profile of the winner will appear in Sunday's paper.

Brady Bigger, State College

Bigger continued his dominance on the track on Saturday at the Mt. Lion Classic in Altoona with a 9:18.43 time in the Class 3A boys’ 3,200-meter run for seeding. He followed up with 9:21.50 time in the finals, which was a meet record.

Clare Marsh, Saint Joseph’s

Marsh competed in the Mt. Lion Track & Field Classic in Altoona on Saturday, breaking a Class 2A meet record with a time of 15.10 in the 100 hurdles. She was rewarded as the PIAA Class 2A Outstanding Girls’ Performer.

David Meersand, Philipsburg-Osceola

Meersand tossed a no-hitter in Philipsburg-Osceola’s 3-0 victory over Penns Valley on Friday. He went seven innings, striking out seven batters and walked just one. His earned-run average now sits at 1.23, holding a 2-0 record in three starts.

Evan Roach, Saint Joseph’s

Roach tossed a complete-game no-hitter in 2-0 victory against rival St. John Neumann on Saturday, his school’s first.

Lexi Rogers, Bellefonte

Rogers continued her dominance in the circle pitching five innings, only allowing one hit, no walks, striking out six batters and hitting two batters against Central on Wednesday. Rogers went 3-for-3 from the batter’s box with a double in the game too. The next day, she pitched seven innings, allowing three runs (one earned), nine hits, three walks and struck out 11 batters. She went 2-for-3 from the dish with a double and two runs batted in. Bellefonte is now 11-1 on the season.