Here’s how State College’s Bayla Furmanek and Brady Bigger earned Snyder Award recognition

State College’s Bayla Furmanek and Brady Bigger have earned a laundry list of awards throughout their careers as Little Lions student-athletes. They’ve recently added another one to the ledger.

Furmanek and Bigger were named State College’s 2021 Snyder Award winners at the school’s award ceremony on Tuesday. Furmanek stood out as a field hockey and lacrosse player, while Bigger excelled as a cross country and track runner.

Despite not being well-acquainted with one another throughout their years at State College, the two have a deep mutual respect for each other.

“He’s a great athlete and a leader in our school,” Furmanek said. “I’ve always had good interactions with him. I just know of all of the great things that he’s done and I’m honored to be recognized with him.”

Bigger added: “I don’t know Bayla super well, but I do know her and have had the opportunity to talk to her a little and I have friends who also know her. She’s a great person and a talented athlete, and I’m glad to receive this award alongside her.”

The James H. Snyder Awards are given in memory of Snyder, a former Centre Daily Times sports editor who was killed in an automobile crash in December of 1957. The awards have become an annual county staple celebrating the community’s young leaders, a pair of seniors from each of the county’s five public high schools plus Saint Joseph’s who embrace academics, athletics and community service.

Furmanek is friends with 2020’s award winners Elly Haushalter and Elliot Sheehan. The award is a large honor for Furmanek, as she’s well aware of the legacy that each winner carries.

“I’m very honored to win this award,” Furmanek said. “I really didn’t consider myself as a candidate, but I had friends that won it last year and I knew a little bit about it and how much of an honor it is and how much hard work that you do can pay off. To be recognized, just for the stuff that I’ve done is really cool.”

Bigger stated: “It’s great. I appreciate it — I really do. I know that it’s a big award and given to really good students. It’s really an honor.”

Furmanek played field hockey and lacrosse all through her years at State College. For field hockey, she was one of the Mid Penn’s stat leaders in saves her junior year and was named a Mid Penn Second-Team All-Star as a goalkeeper her senior season.

In addition to her career on the field, Furmanek has served as the class president during her sophomore, junior and senior years, the vice president of her freshman class and is heavily involved in a number of organizations, which span from social justice to honor societies.

“I’m in Pulse, which is an athletic leadership group through school with Loren Crispell, who is our assistant athletic director,” Furmanek said. “It’s working on giving opportunities to student-athletes through community service. I’m in a women empowerment group called EmpowHer. It’s also a club where we work in community service.”

Also on Furmanek’s long list of activities are: being an anchor on the school’s morning show, a member of the Racial Justice Rally Planning Committee and the Leadership Council.

Bigger ran for the track and cross country teams throughout his high school career and loved being with his teammates. He cites his biggest accomplishment as winning the 2020 cross country Class 3A state championship.

“I will remember that day, with my friends, coaches and family forever,” Bigger said. “Without them, it wouldn’t have been possible, and I sincerely appreciate all they’ve done for me.”

He was also a member of State College’s boys’ track and field team, which just brought home its second PIAA state title in three years. Bigger won four medals at this year’s event, including a sliver and bronze.

Outside of athletics, Bigger is involved in a number of organizations that are founded on service and volunteering.

He’s a part of the National Honor society, a member of the Little Lion Ambassadors — a group of students at State High who assist new students and families in the district — and heavily involved in his religious community: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“We have a youth group that I’ve been privileged to be a part of for several years now, and I’ve been able to serve in leadership positions therein,” Bigger said. “Sometimes we’ll go activities just for fun, other times we will go out and serve others within the State College area.”

Furmanek made the High Honor Roll each of her four years at State College and won the Class of 1954 Memorial Award and the U.S. Marine Scholastic Excellence Award as a senior. Her grade-point average is 4.1 and she will attend Babson College to pursue a degree in business and play field hockey.

Bigger finished with a weighted GPA is 4.55 and an unweighted GPA of 3.96. The State College track and field student-athlete will eventually attend Brigham Young University and looks forward to majoring in either criminology or biology after he completes his religious mission.

Both are grateful for the support that State College as a community has shown them.

“I felt all of the time throughout high school that the support system that my family, from the athletic department, my coaches, teachers — everyone is there to help when you need it and wants you to be the best you can be,” Furmanek said. “I truly wouldn’t be able to do the things that I’ve done without those people. Even yesterday, when I found out that I was awarded this awesome award, so many people surrounded me with congratulations just within the day’s time.”

Bigger continued: “The State College community is truly unique. The scholastic and athletic programs available to the students are unparalleled. No matter what our interests and skill sets are, there are faculty members, other students, and community members as well who will assist and support us, and that is quite special. I can think of teachers, coaches, friends, and many others who have made my high school experience what it’s been and I am very grateful for them.”