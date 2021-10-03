Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school Athlete of the Week? Vote here

Penns Valley girls cross country secured its fifth consecutive Mountain League title by beating Clearfield and Tyrone on Tuesday to finish up the regular season with a perfect 6-0 league record. Photo provided

Riley Clute, Bellefonte

After Centre County golfers swept the boys District 6 individual titles earlier in the week, Bellefonte’s Riley Clute made sure the girls got one, too. Clute shot a low score of 89 on Thursday to be crowned the District 6 Class 3A girls golf champion and to punch her ticket to the PIAA state championships on Oct. 19 in York. Clute finished three strokes ahead of runner up Amber Kissinger, of State College, who shot 92.

Quiana Guo, State College

While Quiana Guo already had two district doubles titles for State College tennis under her belt coming into this season, she hadn’t yet cracked the code to win the singles championship, falling in the finals last year to Altoona’s Morgan Stevens. Guo was able to get her revenge last week, beating Stevens in two sets in the District 6 Class 3A singles semifinals. She moved on to defeat Gretta Rhodes, of Hollidaysburg, in the finals (6-3, 6-1) to win the singles title and advance to the PIAA state championships in Hershey from Nov. 5-6.

John Olsen, State College

State College golf’s John Olsen picked up plenty of hardware this week. The senior shot a low score of 74 to win the District 6 Class 3A boys golf championship, five strokes ahead of second-place finisher Trent Meyers, of Altoona. He also helped State College beat Altoona for the district team title (321-346). Just a day prior, Olsen helped his team to the Mid Penn Championship title, edging Cumberland Valley 318-320. Olsen finished second individually, one stroke out of first with a 74. As the district champ, Olsen will compete at the PIAA state championships in York on Oct. 19. The Little Lions will also advance as a team to the sub-regional competition on Thursday.

Tim Peters, Saint Joseph’s

Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy golf’s Tim Peters continued his strong season last week by shooting a low score of 75 in the PIAA District 6 Boys 2A Golf Championships to win. He edged out Bishop McCourt’s Lukas Cascino, who shot a 76. He’ll advance to the PIAA state championships on Oct. 18 in York.

Anna Stitzer and Penns Valley girls cross country

When Penns Valley girls cross country won its first state title in program history last year, the message from coach Lynda Federinko throughout the season had been “one meet at a time.” The message is similar this year, wit the Rams set on checking off each of their season goals — one at a time. They accomplished the first of those goals this past week by defeating Clearfield and Tyrone to win their fifth consecutive regular season Mountain League title. Anna Stitzer finished first in the tri-meet, clocking a new course record for Clearfield in 18:56.

