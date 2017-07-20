The remains of 74-year-old Charles Hunt were found Tuesday near Mount Nittany Middle School.
Community

July 20, 2017

Remains found in State College identified as missing man

By Jeremy Hartley

jhartley@centredaily.com

Human remains discovered Tuesday near the Mount Nittany Middle School have been confirmed as a man reported missing from the State College area.

Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers said in a news release Thursday that the remains were identified as Charles Hunt, 74. The confirmation was made via dental records.

State College police announced they were looking for Hunt on Tuesday. He had reportedly not been seen by neighbors since July 4.

Police announced the discovery of the remains Wednesday, saying at the time the body was “most likely” Hunt but confirmation would need to be made.

Foul play is not suspected, Sayers said in the release. State College police are still investigating.

