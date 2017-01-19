Penn State student charged with homicide

The driver in a vehicle crash that claimed the life of Penn State student Byron Markle is facing felony charges for his role in the crash.
Markle, 20, of York, was the passenger in a Nissan Pathfinder driven by fellow Penn State student Tyler Fasig, 22, of Leesport. A wide turn from Blue Course Drive onto North Atherton Street caused a rollover, killing Markle.
Penn State students held a vigil for Markle at the intersection a few days after the crash.
According to court documents, Fasig is facing felony homicide by vehicle charges, including a charge of homicide by driving under the influence. He also faces three felony aggravated assault charges.
Fasig was charged with misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter, simple assault, reckless endangerment and three charges of DUI, court documents said. He faces several summary charges, too, including careless driving with unintentional death.
Comments