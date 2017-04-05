Murder suspect arrested in Centre County will return to home state

A Connecticut man charged in both Centre County and his home state waived his right to challenge extradition Wednesday.
Oscar Hernandez, 39, was arrested in February after hitting a tractor trailer along Interstate 99 near Shiloh Road. Police had been pursuing Hernandez when the crash occurred. He allegedly fled from Connecticut with his 6-year-old daughter after killing the girl’s mother.
An Amber Alert for the abducted girl alerted police to Hernandez’s car and the pursuit ensued. The girl and two state troopers suffered minor injuries.
Hernandez is charged in Centre County with fleeing police officers, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and arrest prior to requisition.
In the extradition hearing Wednesday, prosecution informed county Judge Jonathan Grine that Hernandez faces charges of murder, criminal attempt to murder and first-degree assault in his home state.
Through an interpreter, Grine told Hernandez his rights regarding extradition, including his right to demand a warrant for his arrest by the governor of Pennsylvania and to contest the legality of the warrant. Hernandez agreed to waive these rights, agreeing to return to Connecticut.
Hernandez, an El Salvador native, has previously been deported, according to court records obtained by the Connecticut Post.
