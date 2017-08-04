2 sentenced to state prison time for felony crimes

A Philadelphia man charged with a State College robbery in September was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison Tuesday at the Centre County Courthouse Annex.
Bilal McGruder, 22, faced multiple felony counts, including charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and firearms not to be carried without a license after reports of an armed robbery along East Beaver Avenue in State College.
Two Penn State students reported having been robbed at gunpoint when a man stopped them and demanded they empty their pockets while displaying a “semi-automatic handgun,” police said.
McGruder turned himself in to State College police a few days later and was charged with the felony counts as well as misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and device access.
He withdrew his plea of not guilty before Centre County Judge Jonathan Grine on Tuesday, instead pleading guilty to four of the felony robbery counts, one firearms charge and counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and theft by unlawful taking.
He was sentenced to a total of five to 10 years in a state institution, Grine ruled, as well as the costs of prosecution and restitution to the victims of the robbery totaling about $1,800. He will receive credit for 329 days already served.
In an unrelated case, a second inmate entered a guilty plea to assault charges as Terrance Reese, 25, was sentenced to 21 to 42 months of state time for an incident in April.
According to state police, Reese had provided false information and tried to flee from Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission officers while under the influence. A struggle then ensued, during which he reportedly punched, kicked and attempted to bite the officers.
Reese pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and false identification. He was sentenced by Grine to 21 to 42 months with credit for 112 days already served, must pay the costs of prosecution and pay restitution for insurance claims made by the officers totaling about $7,700.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
