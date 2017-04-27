Sentencing date announced for Spanier, Schultz, Curley

The next step in the criminal cases of three one-time Penn State leaders will take place this summer.
On Thursday, the Dauphin County court posted the scheduling order signed by Berks County Senior Judge John Boccabella for former president Graham Spanier, former athletic director Tim Curley and former Vice President Gary Schultz. They will be sentenced June 2.
Curley and Schultz entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor child endangerment in March. About two weeks later, a jury found Spanier guilty of the same after Curley and Schultz both testified at his trial.
The men were originally charged with perjury, obstruction of justice and conspiracy in a case that dragged on for five years.
The criminal cases stem from the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case that rocked the university in 2011. Prosecutors argued the administrators knew about incidents involving the retired Nittany Lions football defensive coordinator from 1998 and 2001 and engaged in a cover-up.
Sentencing could mean up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Curley’s possible sentence was discussed during his testimony at Spanier’s trial. Prosecutors said it could include house arrest due to health problems.
Spanier’s attorney said after the trial that his client would be appeal the conviction. No appeal filings in the case have been posted to the Spanier page on the Dauphin County website.
Sandusky is serving a 30-60 year sentence for his 45-count conviction although he is seeking a new trial.
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
