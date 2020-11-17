Nov. 17 update: Pa. sets record with 5,900 new cases of COVID-19; Centre County adds 62

Pennsylvania set another record Tuesday with 5,900 new COVID-19 cases as the state prepares to announce new measures to fight the virus.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine is expected to outline “targeted efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania” on Tuesday afternoon. On Monday, Philadelphia officials announced a ban on indoor gatherings of any size, though compliance will be voluntary.

All five of the highest one-day case increases in the state have occurred within the past week.

Centre County reported 62 new cases Tuesday to bring the total to 5,240 (4,988 confirmed and 252 probable) since March 20. There have been 41,785 negative tests.

Coroner Scott Sayers on Monday confirmed five additional deaths related to COVID-19, which brings the total to 27. The state Department of Health counts 24 deaths in the county.

Twenty COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Mount Nittany Medical Center, a hospital spokesperson said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, county commissioners agreed to keep open the Nittany Mall testing site through the middle of December as demand continues to increase.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,838 (21 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 765 (5 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 374 (8 new cases)

16803 (State College): 360 (3 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 150 (5 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 88 (2 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 70 (1 new case)

16827 (Boalsburg): 51 (3 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 49 (2 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 46 (2 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 46

16853 (Milesburg): 33 (1 new case)

16822 (Beech Creek): 28 (2 new cases)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 20

16666 (Osceola Mills): 18

16851 (Lemont): 17

16820 (Aaronsburg): 14

16845 (Karthaus): 13

16874 (Snow Shoe): 13 (2 new cases)

16854 (Millheim): 12

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 12 (1 new case)

16844 (Julian): 11

16829 (Clarence): 10

16860 (Munson): 10 (1 new case)

16826 (Blanchard): 9

16872 (Rebersburg): 8

16804 (State College): 7

16832 (Coburn): 6 (1 new case)

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 6

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 5 (at least 1 new case)

16835, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Statewide, there have been 275,513 cases and 9,355 deaths (an increase of 30). There have been 2.59 million negative tests, and an estimated 67% of people have recovered.

The age breakdown of those who tested positive is: