Dec. 12 update: Centre County has 80 new COVID-19 cases; Pa. adds 11,084

Pennsylvania added 11,084 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including 80 from Centre County.

Centre County has had 7,536 cases — 7,148 confirmed and 388 probable. There have been 49,905 negative tests.

Across Pennsylvania, 5,668 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 1,151 are in intensive care, the state Department of Health said. Statewide, there have been 3.01 million negative tests, and 58% of people have recovered.

According to the state’s dashboard, 49 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County. The state’s total includes rehabilitation hospitals, and information about inpatients at Mount Nittany Medical Center was not immediately available Saturday.

The State College hospital reported 47 COVID-19 inpatients Friday, with numbers hovering around 50 all week.

The state announced 201 new deaths to bring the total to 12,436 since the pandemic began.

No new Centre County fatalities were reported by the Health Department. The state counts 96 deaths, while the county coroner has confirmed 71.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

