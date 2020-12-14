Coronavirus
Centre County’s pop-up COVID-19 testing site is set to close. Here’s where else to get a test
County-funded COVID-19 testing is set to end this week. Local testing options are still available, but patients might have to get a referral and schedule an appointment prior to receiving one.
The pop-up testing site, located inside the former Bon-Ton at the Nittany Mall, will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Operated by AMI Expeditionary Health and funded by county CARES Act funding, the free testing site can accommodate up to 300 tests per day.
Patients of all ages may utilize the site, and no symptoms or appointments are needed to receive a free test. A photo ID or insurance card are required upon arrival. Registration is completed on site.
Here’s where else to get a coronavirus test in Centre County:
Mount Nittany Health
Medical center (in conjunction with Penn State Health) at: 1800 E. Park Ave., State College
Outpatient location at: 3901 S. Atherton St., State College
Referral required: Yes
Appointment required: Yes
MedExpress Urgent Care
Address: 1613 N. Atherton St., Suite B, State College
Referral required: No
Appointment required: No
Rite Aid
Address: 1536 N. Atherton St., State College
Referral required: No
Appointment required: Yes
CVS
Addresses: 1630 S. Atherton St., State College and 815 N. Front St., Philipsburg
Referral required: No
Appointment required: Yes
Mountaintop Area Medical
Address: 402 E. Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe
Referral required: Yes
Appointment required: Yes
Penn State
Student testing site: Hintz Alumni Center (open Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 10-5 p.m.)
Referral required: No
Appointment required: No
Geisinger
Geisinger will only test patients who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention screening criteria.
Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to call their primary care physician. If testing is necessary, Geisinger asks patients to call its nurse triage hotline, 570-284-3657, with questions about symptoms or the need to schedule an evaluation or test.
Comments