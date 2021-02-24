Feb. 24 update: Centre County adds 43 cases of COVID-19; Pa. reports 2,786 new positives

Centre County recorded another 43 cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 12,753 as of Wednesday. Overall, there have been 11,747 confirmed cases and 1,006 probable cases along with 60,737 negative tests.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 14 COVID patients — four fewer than Tuesday’s update — between the ages of 19 and 88, a spokesperson said Wednesday morning.

The Health Department continues to count 208 deaths in the county.

Pennsylvania tallied an additional 2,786 cases to bring the total to 920,634. There have been 3.84 million negative tests and 90% of people have recovered statewide.

With 76 new fatalities, there have been 23,787 deaths across the state.

Statewide (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities), 2.08 million doses of the vaccine have been administered to 1.5 million people. In Centre County, 22,644 first doses and 6,190 second doses have been given.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,628 (+20)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,165 (+4)

16803 (State College): 1,104

16686 (Tyrone): 901 (+1)

16802 (University Park): 817

16866 (Philipsburg): 728 (+1)

16870 (Port Matilda): 381

16841 (Howard): 324 (+4)

16845 (Karthaus): 254

16828 (Centre Hall): 237

16875 (Spring Mills): 225

16827 (Boalsburg): 222

16844 (Julian): 164

16822 (Beech Creek): 162 (+3)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 148 (+2)

16853 (Milesburg): 114 (+1)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 91

16877 (Warriors Mark): 90

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 73

16826 (Blanchard): 60

16854 (Millheim): 58

16829 (Clarence): 54

16872 (Rebersburg): 53

16820 (Aaronsburg): 47

16851 (Lemont): 46

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16832 (Coburn): 23

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 23

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16860 (Munson): 20

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 12 (+1)

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 8

16882 (Woodward): 8

The state does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.