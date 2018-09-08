How much rain will Centre County get in the next 2 days?

A flood watch will be in effect for Centre County, and more than 30 other Pennsylvania counties, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday and continuing through Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said rain is expected to begin Saturday night, with the heaviest rain over western areas. It’s expected to be heavier over eastern areas on Sunday.

Rain, heavy at times, will continue into Monday, according to the weather service. Flooding is possible along regional streams and creeks, as well as in roadways and low-lying areas.

The total rainfall forecast for the next couple days is 4 to 6 inches in the western part of Centre County and 3 to 4 inches in the eastern part.

Flood watch remains in effect through Monday evening for widespread heavy rain amounts of 2-3 inches across eastern parts of our area, and as much as 4-6 inches further west. Stay clear of flooded areas. The heaviest rain will move in from west to east tonight and tomorrow #PAwx pic.twitter.com/hZt68K38q9 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) September 8, 2018

Centre County has had multiple flooding events this summer, which has been the wettest on record in State College.

According to the NWS, it’s never safe to drive or walk into flood waters. It takes six inches of fast-moving flood water to knock down an adult, and 12 inches of rushing water will carry away a small car.