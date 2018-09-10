Rain, flooding making travel difficult for area drivers. Here’s what roads to avoid

So far, Centre County has avoided major flooding and road hazards as rain continues to fall seemingly nonstop for the third straight day on Monday. Surrounding counties, however, have not been as lucky.
A flood warning is in effect until 11:30 this morning, as the Doplar radar indicates that heavy rain will continue to fall across central Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service at State College. About 2-4 inches has already fallen in the area, and many streams have already been pushed to the brink.
A flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m.
State College, Bellefonte, Clearfiled, Huntingdon, Tyrone, Altoona, DuBois and Lewistown are among the locations expected to experience flooding.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is urging drivers who come across flooded roadways to “turn around, don’t drown.” It takes just 2 feet of fast-moving water to float a car, PennDOT posted in an alert. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties.
Centre County emergency crews already responded to one water rescue this morning, as a vehicle with the driver inside was stuck in the middle of the roadway at 500 block of North Centre Street.
At about 12:30 p.m., Penns Cave notified Gregg Township that it would be opening its second floodgate, which would cause Penns Creek to rise further, causing flooding downstream, the township said in a Facebook post.
Gregg Township Fire Company encouraged motorists to exercise caution while driving on roads that parallel the creeks, and to keep an eye out for electrical problems caused by downed power lines that could pose a fire threat.
Here’s some of the major travel restrictions to know about, according to PennDOT:
Centre County
-All lanes are closed in both directions between Rowland Street and Presqueisle Street/Front Street in Philipsburg.
- Sinking Creek Road is closed for water on the road.
Clearfield County
-Goshen Road/Mount Joy Road is closed in both directions between state Route 1001 and West Front Street in Clearfield.
-Wolf Run road/South Second Street/River Road/Washington Avenue/Fulton Street is closed in both directions between Front Street and High Level Road in Clearfield.
Blair County
Route 764 from the intersection of Burgoon Road to the intersection of Logan Boulevard both in the City of Altoona.
-Route 2007 (Reservoir Road) from the intersection of Chris Street/River Road to the intersection of Locke Mountain road in Frankstown Township.
-Route 2020 (Royer Mountain Road/Locke Mountain Road) from the intersection of Reservoir Road to East Loop Road in Frankstown Township.
-Route 2022 (Juniata Valley Road) from the intersection of Route 22 to Upper Reese Road in Frankstown Township.
-Route 3003 (Knob Road/Knob Run Road/Allegheny Street/Puzzletown Road) from the intersection of Poplar Run road to the intersection of Weaver Road in Freedom Township.
-Route 2017 (Fox Run Road) at the intersection of Yellow Springs Drive in Catherine Township.
-Route 2013 (First Street/Covedale Road) from the intersection of Spring Street in Williamsburg Borough to the intersection of Clover Creek Road in Woodbury Township.
-Route 4018 (Sabbath Rest Road/Lower Riggles Gap Road) from the intersection of Old Sixth Avenue Road to the intersection of Antis Road in Antis Township.
-Route 1011 (Turkey Valley Road/Quarry Road/Beaverdam Road/Scotch Valley Road) from the intersection of Route 22 to the intersection of Turkey Valley Road in Frankstown Township.
-Route 4003 (Logan Boulevard) northbound from the intersection of Baker Boulevard/Burgoon Road to the intersection of Route 764 (Sixth Avenue) in the City of Altoona.
-Route 4003 (Logan Boulevard) southbound from the intersection of Beale Avenue to the intersection of Route 764 in the City of Altoona.
-Route 22 from the intersection of Reservoir Road/Frankstown Road in Frankstown Township to the intersection of Route 453 Birmingham Pike in Morris Township, Huntingdon County.
-Route 1014 (Ironville Road) from the intersection of Quarry Road in Snyder Township to the intersection of Route 453 (Birmingham Pike) in Snyder Township.
-Route 2015 (Yellow Springs Drive) from the intersection of Recreation Drive to the intersection of Route 22 in Catherine Township.
-Route 866 from the intersection of Black Street/First Street in Williamsburg Borough to the intersection of Route 22 (William Penn Highway) in Frankstown Township.
-Route 1013 (Kettle Road) from the intersection of Golf Course Road to the intersection of Hileman Road in Tyrone Township.
Huntingdon County
Route 22 from the intersection of Route 453 (Birmingham Pike) in Morris Township, Huntingdon County to the intersection of Reservoir Road/Frankstown Road in Frankstown Township, in Blair County
-Route 4004 (Barree Road) from the intersection of Route 305 (Main Street) in Alexandria Borough to the intersection of Route 305 (Juniata Valley Pike) In Logan Township.
-Route 1017 (Martin Gap Road) from the intersection of Route 26 (Standing Stone Road) to the intersection of Geisler Run Road in Miller Township.
-Route 4009 (Diamond Valley Road/Bethel Road) from the intersection of Route 305 (Shavers Creek Road) in Logan Township to the intersection of Route 305 (Shavers Creek Road) in West Township.
-Route 1008 (Myton Road) from the intersection of Route 305 (Shavers Creek Road) to the intersection of Harper Hill Road/Ewing Road in West Township.
-Route 4002 (Diamond Valley Road/Brookside Road) from the intersection of Barree Road to the intersection of Bethel Road in Logan Township.
-Route 4005 (Alexandria Pike) from the intersection of Mardon Lane to the intersection of Shade Lane in Porter Township.
-Route 305 from the intersection of Main Street/Second Street in Alexandria Borough to the intersection of School Lane in Porter Township.
-Route 655 from the intersection of Route 2020 to the intersection of U.S. Silica Plant in Brady Township. (lane restriction)
-Route 655 from the intersection of Fording Road to the intersection of Shore Valley Road in Clay Township. (southbound lane restriction)
-Route 4006 (Union Furnace Road/Shovel Works Road) from the intersection of Birmingham Pike in Morris Township to the intersection of Spruce Creek Road in Spruce Creek Township.
-Route 994 from the intersection of Waterfall Road in Clay Township to the intersection of Church Street/Hudson Street in Three Springs Borough.
Visit 511pa.com or follow @511PAAltoona or @511PAStateCollege for updates on road restrictions and closures.
