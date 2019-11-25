State College police turn investigation into Erie teen’s death to Centre County DA’s office

State College police completed its investigation into an Erie teenager’s death and divulged its findings to the Centre County district attorney’s office, the department said Monday.

District Attorney Bernie Cantorna on Monday confirmed he is reviewing the police investigation and toxicology results from John “Jack” Schoenig’s death. He did not provide a timeline for when he expects to make a decision.

Schoenig, a 17-year-old senior hockey player at Cathedral Preparatory School in Erie, died of chemical asphyxia due to nitrous oxide, the county coroner’s office announced Friday. His death was ruled accidental.

The inhalational anesthetic is commonly abused by adolescents, Mount Nittany Medical Center Emergency Department Director Brian Newcomb said through a spokesperson.

When inhaled, the chemical is rapidly absorbed in the lungs and produces euphoria and intoxication similar to alcohol, he said.

“Nitrous oxide can cause asphyxia — impaired oxygen to the body — as it decreases the brain’s respiratory drive to breathe and also its absorption can compete with the oxygen,” Newcomb said. “Additionally, there can be physical causes of asphyxia, such as vomit in the lungs and blocking the airway when passed out. If the body doesn’t get enough oxygen, a person will ultimately go into cardiac arrest.”

Police, along with Centre LifeLink EMS, found Schoenig unconscious and in full cardiac arrest about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at 522 W. College Ave. There were no signs of trauma and no alcohol was in his system, the coroner’s office said.

The off-campus house was allegedly occupied by members of Chi Phi when Schoenig became unconscious, according to Penn State. The group immediately called 911 after Schoenig became unconscious, borough police Lt. Greg Brauser said.

He did not release how Schoenig obtained the nitrous oxide, how it was being used or how many others were in the building.

“As a police agency, we look into the criminal aspects of a case and that’s what we would report on — any criminal findings,” Brauser said. “Anything beyond that would probably not be released by a police department as part of the investigation due to not having any kind of criminal nature.”

Penn State placed the fraternity on a temporary suspension three days after Schoenig’s death. The university felt it was appropriate to issue the suspension to provide time for a “thorough and careful” investigation, convey the seriousness of the situation, avoid further incidents and provide suitable notice to others, Student Affairs Vice President Damon Sims said last month.

Neither the university nor the Interfraternity Council responded Monday to requests for comment.