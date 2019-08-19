Crime
Here are the criminal cases filed Aug. 12-18 in Centre County
Below is a list of criminal cases filed between Aug. 12 and Sunday in Centre County. The information was gathered from the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System.
Bellefonte:
- A 24-year-old Lemont man was charged Aug. 12 by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI, one ungraded count of DUI, one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic citations.
- A 34-year-old Bellefonte woman was charged Wednesday by Bellefonte police with one felony count of retail theft.
- A 20-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Friday by Bellefonte police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Benner Township:
- A 27-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Aug. 12 by state police at Rockview with one felony count of aggravated harassment by prisoner.
- A 23-year-old Pleasant Gap man was charged Aug. 13 by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI.
- A 35-year-old Ohio woman was charged Sunday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Boggs Township:
- A 56-year-old Mifflin County woman was charged Aug. 12 by state police at Rockview with three misdemeanor counts of DUI, two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and three traffic citations.
College Township:
- A 23-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Friday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of an accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and two traffic citations.
Ferguson Township:
- A 31-year-old Clearfield County woman was charged Aug. 13 by Ferguson Township police with one misdemeanor count of bad checks.
- A 26-year-old California man was charged Wednesday by Ferguson Township police with one felony count of criminal trespassing and one summary count of criminal mischief.
- A 22-year-old Virginia woman was charged Thursday by Ferguson Township police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI.
- A 44-year-old Pennsylvania man was charged Friday by State College police with 10 felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, three felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, one felony count of possession of a prohibited firearm, seven misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of possession of offensive weapons and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 26-year-old man with no address in the United States was charged by Ferguson Township police with one misdemeanor count of DUI and one traffic citation.
Harris Township:
- A 52-year-old Boalsburg woman was charged Friday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of DUI.
Marion Township:
- A 30-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Aug. 12 by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI, one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and two traffic citations.
Patton Township:
- A 31-year-old Millheim woman was charged Thursday by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one summary count of retail theft.
Snow Shoe:
- A 25-year-old Clearfield County man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of DUI and one traffic citation.
Spring Township:
- A 37-year-old Northumberland County man was charged Aug. 12 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 28-year-old Bellefonte woman was charged Aug. 12 by the Centre County sheriff’s office with one misdemeanor count of hindering prosecution.
- A 62-year-old Port Matilda man was charged Thursday by Spring Township police with one misdemeanor count of bad checks.
- A 33-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Friday by Spring Township police with three misdemeanor counts of DUI and one traffic citation.
State College:
- Rolando Baro, 44, of State College, was charged Aug. 13 by State College police with one felony count of strangulation, one felony count of endangering the welfare of children, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
- A 23-year-old New York man was charged Wednesday by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 22-year-old New Jersey woman was charged Wednesday by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one traffic citation.
- A 22-year-old Wyoming County man was charged Thursday by state police at Hollidaysburg with one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
- A 22-year-old Pittsburgh woman was charged Friday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- A 33-year-old State College woman was charged Friday by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one traffic citation.
- A 45-year-old State College woman was charged Friday by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one traffic citation.
- A 31-year-old Spring Mills woman was charged Friday by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one traffic citation.
- A 22-year-old Illinois man was charged Friday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of obstructing law enforcement, one misdemeanor count of DUI and one traffic citation.
Taylor Township:
- A 40-year-old Blair County man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI, one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and eight traffic citations.
Worth Township:
- A 30-year-old Lycoming County man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and two traffic citations.
