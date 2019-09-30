Crime
Here are the criminal cases filed Sept. 23-29 in Centre County
Below is a list of criminal cases filed between Sept. 23 and Sunday in Centre County. The information was gathered from the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System.
Benner Township:
- A 29-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Sept. 26 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Boggs Township:
- A 26-year-old Harrisburg man was charged Sept. 23 by state police at Rockview with one felony count each of burglary, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, access device fraud and one misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking.
- A 41-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Sept. 24 by state police at Hollidaysburg with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and one summary traffic citation.
College Township:
- A 28-year-old Clearfield County man was charged Sept. 23 by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of evidence tampering, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 20-year-old State College man was charged Sept. 23 by Penn State police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI, one summary count of purchasing alcohol as a minor and one summary traffic citation.
- A 22-year-old Bucks County man was charged Sept. 24 by Penn State police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 19-year-old Berks County man was charged Sept. 24 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
- A 61-year-old Berks County woman was charged Sept. 24 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 22-year-old Philadelphia man was charged Sept. 24 by Penn State police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and three summary traffic citations.
- Franklin Nzenang, 22, of State College, was charged Thursday by State College police with one felony count of retail theft, one felony and misdemeanor count each of receiving stolen property and one misdemeanor count of theft by deception.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
Why are names not listed in the criminal cases report?
Names are not included because we intend to follow every case to its conclusion, which is not possible in every situation. However, we feel it is important for the public to know when and where crimes are occurring within Centre County, and to know how local police departments are spending their resources.
If names are listed, it is because we have previously published an article about the charges and plan to follow the case to its conclusion.
Harris Township:
- A 33-year-old Boalsburg woman was charged Sept. 23 by the Centre County sheriff’s office with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana and one ungraded count of resisting arrest.
- A 30-year-old Boalsburg woman was charged Wednesday by state police at Hollidaysburg with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Penn Township:
- A 24-year-old Bellefonte woman was charged Wednesday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Philipsburg:
- A 49-year-old Philipsburg man was charged Sept. 24 by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of theft by deception and 11 summary counts of retail theft.
Potter Township:
- A 26-year-old Philadelphia man was charged Wednesday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small use of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Spring Township:
- A 44-year-old Pleasant Gap man was charged Wednesday by Spring Township police with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one summary count of harassment.
- A 29-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Saturday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats and one ungraded count of harassment.
State College:
- A 21-year-old Montgomery County man was charged Sept. 23 by the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement with one misdemeanor count each of furnishing alcohol to a minor and furnishing alcohol.
- An 18-year-old Maryland man was charged Sept. 23 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one summary count of purchasing alcohol as a minor.
- A 20-year-old State College man was charged Sept. 23 by Penn State police with one ungraded count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- An 18-year-old Maryland man was charged Sept. 24 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 21-year-old Luzerne County man was charged Wednesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of furnishing alcohol to a minor and furnishing alcohol.
- A 53-year-old State College man was charged Wednesday by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
- Penn State fraternity Theta Delta Chi was charged Wednesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of furnishing alcohol to a minor and furnishing alcohol.
- A 23-year-old State College man was charged Wednesday by State College police with three misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, one misdemeanor count each terroristic threats, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
- A 34-year-old State College man was charged Thursday by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
- A 20-year-old New York man was charged Thursday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of providing a false identification to law enforcement and one summary count each of purchasing alcohol as a minor and carrying a false identification.
- A 21-year-old State College man was charged Friday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of furnishing alcohol to a minor and furnishing alcohol.
- A 20-year-old New York man was charged Saturday by Penn State police with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver, one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one summary count of carrying a false identification.
- A 22-year-old Blair County woman was charged Sunday by State College police with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, two felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and resisting arrest.
Walker Township:
- Jeffrey Walk, 26, of Pleasant Gap, was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with two felony counts of aggravated assault, four misdemeanor counts of simple assault, one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief and two summary counts of harassment.
Worth Township:
- A 36-year-old Illinois man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with three misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count of providing a false identification to law enforcement.
