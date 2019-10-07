Crime
Here are the criminal cases filed Sept. 30-Oct. 6 in Centre County
Below is a list of criminal cases filed between Sept. 30 and Sunday in Centre County. The information was gathered from the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System.
Bellefonte:
- Ezzie Johnson, 39, of Berks County was charged Thursday by State College police with two felony counts of conspiracy to deliver, two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, seven misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- Ricky Vannoy, 46, of Berks County, was charged Thursday by State College police with one felony count of conspiracy to deliver, two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, two felony counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- A 31-year-old Julian woman was charged Friday by state police at Bedford with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
Why are names not listed in the criminal cases report?
Names are not included because we intend to follow every case to its conclusion, which is not possible in every situation. However, we feel it is important for the public to know when and where crimes are occurring within Centre County, and to know how local police departments are spending their resources.
If names are listed, it is because we have previously published an article about the charges and plan to follow the case to its conclusion.
Benner Township:
- A 54-year-old Bellefonte woman was charged Oct. 1 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of obstructing law enforcement.
College Township:
- A 21-year-old State College man was charged Sept. 30 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- A 22-year-old Bucks Count man was charged Sept. 30 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- A 44-year-old State College woman was charged Oct. 1 by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of bad checks and one misdemeanor count each of theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
- An 18-year-old New York man was charged Saturday by state police at McConnellsburg with one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and one summary count each of purchasing alcohol as a minor and carrying a false identification.
Ferguson Township:
- A 29-year-old Maryland man was charged Oct. 1 by Ferguson Township police with one felony count each of providing a false statement to induce an agreement for home improvement services and theft by deception.
- Kelvin Jackson, 23, of York County, was charged Wednesday by Ferguson Township police with one felony count of drug delivery resulting in death, three felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility and eight either felony or ungraded counts of possession with intent to deliver.
Harris Township:
- Ciara Steffey, 20, of Pleasant Gap, was charged Oct. 1 by State College police with one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child, one felony count of involuntary manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
- Tyler Baney, 24, of Julian, was charged Oct. 1 by State College police with one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child, one felony count of involuntary manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
- A 59-year-old State College man was charged Friday by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
Howard:
- A 37-year-old Howard woman was charged Oct. 1 by state police at Rockview with four felony counts of DUI, two misdemeanor counts of DUI, one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and three summary traffic citations.
Liberty Township:
- A 32-year-old Blanchard woman was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
Patton Township:
- A 21-year-old State College woman was charged Sept. 30 by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and one summary traffic citation.
- Ryan Byrnes, 26, of State College, was charged Oct. 1 by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
- A 55-year-old Bucks County man was charged Oct. 1 by Patton Township police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one ungraded traffic citation.
Philipsburg:
- A 23-year-old Philipsburg man was charged Oct. 1 by state police at Rockview with one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
- 25-year-old Crawford County man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking, one misdemeanor count of theft from a motor vehicle and one summary count each of harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
- A 32-year-old Clearfield County man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two summary traffic citations.
- A 28-year-old Philipsburg man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI, and one summary count each of failure to provide notice of a name change and failure to provide notice of a change of address.
- A 41-year-old Clearfield County man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of bad checks.
- A 22-year-old Clearfield County woman was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with eight felony counts of retail theft.
Rush Township:
- A 32-year-old Philipsburg man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a child.
Show Shoe:
- A 53-year-old Karthaus man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and four summary traffic citations.
Spring Township:
- A 29-year-old Howard man was charged Oct. 1 by state police at Rockview with one felony count of DUI, one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and three summary traffic citations.
State College:
- A 22-year-old State College woman was charged Sept. 30 by State College police with one felony count each of access device fraud, identity theft, theft of services, unlawful use of a computer and 12 misdemeanor counts of possession of an access device knowing it was counterfeit.
- A 19-year-old Maryland woman was charged Sept. 30 by State College police with one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
A 19-year-old New York woman was charged Sept. 30 by State College police with one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
A 20-year-old Maryland man was charged Sept. 30 by State College police with one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
A 20-year-old Maryland man was charged Sept. 30 by State College police with one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
- A 29-year-old New Jersey man was charged Sept. 30 by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
A 28-year-old New Jersey woman was charged Sept. 30 by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
- A 20-year-old New York woman was charged Sept. 30 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one summary count of purchasing alcohol as a minor.
- A 19-year-old State College man was charged Oct. 1 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 30-year-old State College man was charged Oct. 1 by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
- A 20-year-old State College man was charged Oct. 1 by state police at Bedford with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 19-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Oct. 1 by Penn State police with three misdemeanor counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
- A 19-year-old Texas woman was charged Oct. 1 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
- A 21-year-old State College man was charged Wednesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
- A Missouri man was charged Wednesday by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
- A 19-year-old State College man was charged Wednesday by State College police with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver, one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor and summary count each of corruption of minors.
- A 20-year-old State College man was charged Wednesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 21-year-old Union County man was charged Wednesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, one ungraded count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one summary traffic citation.
- A 19-year-old Washington, D.C., man was charged Thursday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- A 19-year-old Connecticut man was charged Thursday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- A 25-year-old man was charged Friday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of trespassing.
- A 28-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Saturday by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and one misdemeanor count each of retail theft, theft by unlawful taking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Walker Township:
- A 30-year-old Lycoming County woman was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor and summary count each of harassment.
Worth Township:
- A 28-year-old Allegheny County man was charged Wednesday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 28-year-old Boalsburg woman was charged Wednesday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 68-year-old Port Matilda woman was charged Wednesday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.
- A 19-year-old Luzerne County man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, three misdemeanor counts of DUI and two summary traffic citations.
