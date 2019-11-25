Crime
Here are the criminal cases filed Nov. 18-24 in Centre County
Below is a list of criminal cases filed between Nov. 18 and Sunday in Centre County. The information was gathered from the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System.
Bellefonte:
- A 44-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Nov. 18 by Bellefonte police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI.
- A Bellefonte man was charged Friday by Bellefonte police with one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest, and one summary count each of criminal mischief and public drunkenness.
College Township:
- A 29-year-old Bellefonte woman was charged Tuesday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of child endangerment and one summary count of public drunkenness.
- A 40-year-old State College man was charged Tuesday by Penn State police with three misdemeanor counts each of child endangerment and DUI, one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and two summary traffic citations.
- A 20-year-old Maryland man was charged Tuesday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of simple assault, two summary counts of disorderly conduct and one summary count of harassment.
- An 18-year-old Maryland man was charged Wednesday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- An 18-year-old Maryland man was charged Thursday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, and one summary count of carrying a false identification.
- A 22-year-old New Jersey woman was charged Thursday by Penn State police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
Gregg Township:
- A 39-year-old Spring Mills woman was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and three summary traffic citations.
Howard:
- A 56-year-old Clinton County man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and one summary traffic citation.
Huston Township:
- A 30-year-old Blair County woman was charged Nov. 18 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 22-year-old Julian woman was charged Thursday by state police at Hollidaysburg with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marion Township:
- A 27-year-old Clinton County woman was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 28-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and three summary traffic citations.
Philipsburg:
- A 29-year-old Philipsburg man was charged Nov. 18 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 23-year-old Clearfield County man was charged Tuesday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and two summary traffic citations.
Potter Township:
- A 20-year-old Centre Hall man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.
- A 22-year-old Philadelphia man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of DUI, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and three summary traffic citations.
Spring Township:
- Renee Glunt, 44, of Snow Shoe, was charged Wednesday by Spring Township police with 10 felony counts each of forgery, access device fraud, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
State College:
- A 21-year-old State College man was charged Nov. 18 by State College police with one summary count each of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, and one ungraded count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
- A 20-year-old Lebanon County man was charged Nov. 18 by Penn State police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
- A 20-year-old Maryland man was charged Tuesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count each of harassment and disorderly conduct.
- A 21-year-old State College woman was charged Wednesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of furnishing alcohol to a minor and furnishing alcohol.
- A 29-year-old State College man was charged Wednesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of marijuana possession and one summary count of disorderly conduct.
- A 28-year-old Lycoming County man was charged Wednesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief and one summary count of harassment.
- A 21-year-old Philadelphia woman was charged Friday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Taylor Township
- A 25-year-old Snyder County woman was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one summary count of disorderly conduct.
