How to watch Penn State basketball vs. Illinois: Live stream, players to watch & key matchups

Penn State men’s basketball will play its second game in three days Tuesday when it takes on the Illinois Fighting Illini for the second time this season. The Illini won the Dec. 23 matchup 98-81.

The Nittany Lions are still looking for their first conference win, as they’re 0-4 so far in the Big Ten.

Here’s everything you need to know about the away matchup with Illinois.

Player to watch

Myreon Jones: Penn State needs consistent scoring on offense, and Jones is the best candidate to take the mantle as the team’s primary scorer. He scored 23 points Sunday against Purdue to lead the team and is Penn State’s most confident shooter. He’s willing to take shots from well beyond the arc and has shown the ability to make those looks.

While the misses can be ugly when he’s not on his game, Jones is one of the only Nittany Lions who doesn’t seem to lose his confidence when thing go sour. He’s a strong shooter who believes in his shot enough to take it in almost any situation.

Tuesday night he’ll need to take plenty of those shots in what should be a high-scoring, fast-paced game. The Illini’s first matchup with the Nittany Lions led to 179 points being scored, and there isn’t much reason to expect a different outcome this time around.

Both teams can run the floor and have multiple scoring options. Penn State will need someone to step up and match Illinois’ output on offense, with Jones as the most likely option to do it.

Key matchup

Ayo Dosunmu vs. Jamari Wheeler: The Nittany Lions will need to slow down Dosunmu if they want to knock off the Illini, and Wheeler will likely take on that task more often than not. The two guards represent some of the best the conference has to offer at what they do well.

Dosunmu is an elite offensive guard with the ability to score at all three levels. He can make open shots from beyond the arc, create space in the mid-range to get open shots and blow by opponents or use his strength to finish around the rim and get to the free throw line. He’s an elite scorer who deserves to be treated as such by opponents.

Wheeler is a defensive pest who can affect the game in multiple facets. When his man has the ball, he gives them no space and prevents them from getting any breathing room to create off the dribble, sometimes pressing and making it difficult just to get the ball across mid-court. When he’s away from the ball he’s just as dangerous, lurking with one eye on his man and one on the ball handler, ready to jump a passing lane and turn defense into offense for the Nittany Lions.

The matchup between he and Dosunmu will likely dictate how close the Nittany Lions can stay Tuesday night’s matchup.

How to watch

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (3-5) at Illinois Fighting Illini (9-5)

When: 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19 | Where: State Farm Center

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream: FoxSportsGo





Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

