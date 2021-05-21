Penn State men’s basketball center Abdou Tsimbila enters transfer portal

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour introduces Micah Shrewsberry as the new mens basketball head coach on March 30. Courtesy Penn State Athletics

Penn State men’s basketball is down a big man. Center Abdou Tsimbila entered the transfer portal Friday, a source confirmed to the Centre Daily Times.

Tsimbila entering the portal was originally reported by VerbalCommits.

The freshman rarely played last season for the Nittany Lions behind John Harrar — who will return for his final season — and Trent Buttrick — who transferred to UMASS. Tsimbila averaged 1.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in 4.6 minutes per game. He played in 16 games total.

He’s a long and athletic center but struggled to defend without fouling and averaged 1.3 fouls in those 4.6 minutes. Tsimbila was going to take time to develop but now leaves behind an opening at the backup center spot.

The freshman center will be the seventh Nittany Lion to transfer when he finds a new location, joining Buttrick, Myreon Jones (Florida), Jamari Wheeler (Ohio State), Izaiah Brockington (Iowa State), DJ Gordon (Fordham) and Patrick Kelly (Fordham).

The Nittany Lions are in the process of rebuilding their roster under new head coach Micah Shrewsberry, who has already picked up multiple incoming transfers, including two previous all-conference players at their former schools in Jaheam Cornwall and Jalen Pickett.