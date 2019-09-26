How to watch Penn State vs. Maryland: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

‘We’re gonna play all four of those guys’ Franklin says of running backs Penn State continues to rotate four running backs, James Franklin talks about it at his weekly press conference on Sept. 24, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State continues to rotate four running backs, James Franklin talks about it at his weekly press conference on Sept. 24, 2019.

The No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) will take on the Maryland Terrapins (2-1) at 8 p.m. Friday in College Park, Md. It’s the sixth time these teams have met since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014, although the Nittany Lions have won the last four contests.

Penn State owns the overall series lead at 39-2-1.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

Watch/Listen

Who: No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) vs. Maryland Terrapins (2-1)

When: 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27 | Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium (College Park, Md.)

TV: FS1 | Live stream: FoxSportsGo





Who’s calling the game: Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analysis); Cole Harvey (Sideline)

Local radio: 99.5 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 83/83/83

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

Outdoor viewing: Tussey Mountain will be projecting the game on its big screen. Admission is free for the family-friendly event, and gates open at 7 p.m.

Betting Odds

Game line: Penn State -6.5

Money line: Penn State -225/Maryland +185

Over/under: 62

CDT Predictions

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 34-21

Jon Sauber: Penn State 35-17

Nate Cobler: Penn State 33-20

Josh Moyer: Penn State 34-24

Bret Pallotto: Penn State 30-27

