How to watch Penn State vs. Indiana: Live stream, TV channel, betting odds & predictions

No. 9 Penn State will face Indiana at noon Saturday (ABC) in Happy Valley’s Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are coming off their first loss of the season, while the Hoosiers are coming off a bye and are ranked in the AP Poll — at No. 24 — for the first time since 1994.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the betting odds and our predictions:

Watch/Listen

Who: No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (7-2)

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

When: Noon, Saturday, Nov. 16 | Where: Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pa.)

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN or ABC’s app





Who’s calling the game: Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play), Rod Gilmore (Analysis); Quint Kessenich (Sideline)

Local radio: 99.5 FM/103.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 111/196/958

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run); CommRadio (student-run)

Betting Odds

(Based on Odds Shark)

Game line: Penn State -14.5

Money line: Penn State -650/Indiana+500

Over/under: 54.5

CDT Predictions

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 35-21

Jon Sauber: Penn State 42-27

Nate Cobler: Penn State 33-17

Josh Moyer: Penn State 31-20

Bret Pallotto: Penn State 28-20

Stories worth your time

5 things to watch in Saturday’s Penn State-Indiana college football game

How can Indiana upset Penn State football? Here are Saturday’s 2 key matchups

How Penn State football is moving on from Saturday’s loss so Minnesota doesn’t ‘beat us twice’

College Football Playoff rankings are in: Where does Penn State stand in the playoff race now?

Why those who best know Penn State RB Noah Cain aren’t surprised by his immediate success

Here’s what James Franklin wanted to get off his chest Tuesday and what irked him about the media

What Indiana’s coach, defensive coordinator said about Penn State ahead of Saturday’s game

How far did Penn State football drop in the top-25 rankings after losing to Minnesota?