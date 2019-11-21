How to watch Ohio State vs. Penn State: Live stream, TV channel, predictions & betting odds

No. 8 Penn State will take on No. 2 Ohio State at noon Saturday (FOX) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. A lot is on the line, as the winner has the inside track to the College Football Playoff.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the betting odds and our predictions:

Watch/Listen

Who: No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-1) at No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0)

When: Noon, Saturday, Nov. 23 | Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

TV: FOX | Live stream: FOX Sports





Who’s calling the game: Gus Johnson (Play-by-Play), Joel Klatt (Analysis); Jenny Taft (Sideline)

Local PSU radio: 99.5 FM/103.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 81/81/81

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run), OhioStateBuckeyes.com (university-run)

Betting Odds

(Based on Odds Shark)

Game line: Ohio State -18.5

Money line: Penn State +700/Ohio State -1100

Over/under: 57

CDT Predictions

Lauren Muthler: Ohio State 38-17

Jon Sauber: Ohio State 35-31

Nate Cobler: Ohio State 40-20

Josh Moyer: Ohio State 38-17

Bret Pallotto: Ohio State 31-21

