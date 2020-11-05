Centre Daily Times Logo
‘Airing it Out’: Reviewing Penn State’s slow start and how it can get back on track against the Terps

Penn State football’s season has gotten off to a rough start with back-to-back losses to open the year.

Why couldn’t Penn State keep pace with Ohio State? Where can the Nittany Lions pick apart the Maryland Terrapins? Who will win the game? Listen to hosts Jon Sauber and Parth Upadhyaya discuss Penn State’s season and more on this week’s episode of “Airing it Out.”

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “Airing it Out” for free on your favorite podcast platform.

Jon Sauber
Jon Sauber earned his B.A. in digital and print journalism from Penn State and his M.A. in sports journalism from IUPUI. His previous stops include jobs at The Indianapolis Star, the NCAA, and Rivals.
