How to watch Penn State vs. Nebraska: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

The Penn State Nittany Lions (0-3) will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-2) at noon Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. It’s the 18th meeting between the teams, but it’s just their fourth matchup since 2011. The Nittany Lions won the last contest — 56-44 in Beaver Stadium in 2017 — although the Cornhuskers have won three of the past four.

Nebraska owns the overall series lead at 9-8.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

WATCH/LISTEN

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (0-3) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-2)

When: noon (EST), Saturday, Nov. 14 | Where: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, Nebraska)

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV

Who’s calling the game: Brian Custer (Play-by-Play), Robert Smith (Color)

Local radio: 99.5 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM: 384/196

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

BETTING ODDS

(Based on Odds Shark)

Game line: Penn State -3

Money line: Penn State -162/Nebraska +148

Over/under: 56

CDT PREDICTIONS

Parth Upadhyaya: Penn State 28-27

Jon Sauber: Nebraska 27-20

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 31-27

Josh Moyer: Penn State 28-21

Bret Pallotto: Penn State 27-24

Nate Cobler: Penn State 33-20

