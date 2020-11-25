Centre Daily Times Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Penn State Football

‘Airing it Out’: What’s happening at quarterback and Penn State’s matchup with Michigan

Penn State football has an interesting situation unfolding at quarterback.

Who should the Nittany Lions start between Sean Clifford and Will Levis? What does their performance against Iowa say about the future? Who will win Saturday’s matchup with the Michigan Wolverines? Listen to hosts Jon Sauber and Parth Upadhyaya discuss Penn State’s season and more on this week’s episode of “Airing it Out.”

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “Airing it Out” for free on your favorite podcast platform.

We also have a 40% off discount for “Airing it Out” listeners on annual CDT sports subscriptions for in-depth local coverage of Penn State football, wrestling and more: www.centredaily.com/sportspodcast.

Other stories worth your time:

James Franklin on Penn State football’s QB battle: ‘We’re gonna need them both’

Penn State’s James Franklin wants players to remember what it felt like to win, amid 0-5 season

Report: Penn State football safety, former 3-star recruit Trent Gordon enters transfer portal

The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: Reviewing Penn State’s 41-21 loss to Iowa

BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Big Ten announces Penn State’s Week 6 kickoff time vs. Michigan. Here’s what to expect

Related stories from Centre Daily Times
Profile Image of Jon Sauber
Jon Sauber
Jon Sauber earned his B.A. in digital and print journalism from Penn State and his M.A. in sports journalism from IUPUI. His previous stops include jobs at The Indianapolis Star, the NCAA, and Rivals.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service