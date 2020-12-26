‘This journey has shown me everything I am.’ Penn State DE Jayson Oweh declares for the NFL Draft

Penn State redshirt sophomore defensive end Jayson Oweh has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, he announced via Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

“It has been an honor to be a part of the Penn State family and don the Blue & White,” Oweh said in the statement. “The care Penn State has provided me was exceptional and has been truly expressed. I remember going to my first game and instantly knowing this was where I was supposed to be. Through the years, this journey has shown me everything I am and how much I have matured in Happy Valley. I take pride in being part of such an amazing school and I will always represent Penn State to the best of my abilities.”

I love you Happy Valley...can’t wait to chase my dreams pic.twitter.com/ZtjbFT018D — “OWEH” (@JaysonOweh) December 26, 2020

The 6-foot-5, 252-pound Howell, New Jersey, native played in seven games this season before being sidelined with an undisclosed injury. He finished the 2020 season with 38 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss and one pass defended.

Oweh was named first-team All-Big Ten by the conference’s coaches and second-team All-Big Ten by the media and the Associated Press.

For his career, Oweh had 63 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss and two passes defended through 24 games played.

Though he was expected to have an immediate impact when he arrived in Happy Valley as a four-star recruit and the No. 76 player overall in the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports, Penn State’s season opener against Indiana in October marked only Oweh’s second career start. He started in all seven games he played in this season.

Oweh’s potential should entice NFL teams in April’s draft. He didn’t start playing football until he was a high school junior at Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey, but his athleticism has always stood out. The third-year player was named to Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List” this offseason for the second consecutive year — having reportedly run a 4.33-second 40-yard dash and boasting a vertical jump of 36 inches.

The loss of Oweh marks a second starting defensive lineman announcing that he won’t return next season for the Nittany Lions, after redshirt senior defensive tackle Antonio Shelton entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Penn State is also expected to lose redshirt senior defensive end Shaka Toney to graduation.

Penn State will now likely turn to sophomore defensive end Adisa Isaac, redshirt junior defensive tackle Fred Hansard and other younger players for production on the defensive line next season.

“Jayson has grown so much as a football player, student, leader and man since he set foot on campus in 2018,” head coach James Franklin said in a statement on Saturday. “His growth and development demonstrate the level of his character and buy in to our program’s core values. On the field, his hard work and dedication led him to a first-team All-Big Ten selection this season. We couldn’t be more proud of Jayson and appreciate everything he has done in our program. As I’ve always said, one of my responsibilities as head coach is to ensure all our players maximize their potential and fulfill their dreams.

“I am excited to see Jayson chase his professional dreams and I am confident he will succeed in the NFL and whatever else in his bright future he sets his mind on!”