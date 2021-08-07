Q&A: Top Penn State commit Dani Dennis-Sutton talks about why he chose the Nittany Lions, and more

McDonogh defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton is expected to be Penn State’s top recruit in the 2022 class.

Dennis-Sutton committed to Penn State on July 22, choosing the program over Alabama and Georgia. He is rated as a 4-star recruit and the 50th-best player of the 2022 class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end had two sacks, 16 solo tackles, 29 total tackles (10 tackles for a loss) and a fumble recovery in 10 games in 2019. Rivals rates Dennis-Sutton as a 5-star recruit, the best strong side defensive end and 11th-ranked player nationally in the 2022 class.

Here is the first of Centre Daily Times’ question and answer series with Penn State’s 2022 football recruiting class, in conjunction with “The Lions’ Lair” podcast. Hear the full interview by listening to “The Lions’ Lair” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and all other major podcast platforms, as well as CentreDaily.com.

CDT: What was it like being able to commit and get things started?

Dennis-Sutton: Man, it was a big relief. Like you said, just getting things finally [started]. I know where I’m going for college, so I can finally enjoy my senior year of high school. I don’t have to deal with all of the recruiting, trying to get to a visit here, a visit there — I finally know where I’m at. It was a big relief, man, and I’m happy with my decision at Penn State. I feel that’s the best fit for me. It’s a big relief.

CDT: What went into your decision-making process?

Dennis-Sutton: It was after I took all three of my visits. I just literally broke down the pros and cons of each school. Each school definitely had the pros and each school, in my opinion, has their cons, as well. But Penn State just had the best pros for me and the least amount of cons. But the biggest reason why I went with Penn State was because they could develop me, honestly. That’s the biggest reason. As far as the schools and everything else, all of those schools are great places to go — you can’t go wrong with Georgia, Alabama or Penn State — you can’t go wrong with any of them. But for me, the best school to take me to the next level, which is my ultimate goal and ultimate plan, it was Penn State. That’s the biggest reason why I chose them.

CDT: How important was it for you just to see guys like Odafe Oweh, now with the Ravens, and Shaka Toney, with The Washington Football Team, get developed at Penn State? I just talked to Odafe yesterday and he was telling me about just how raw he was when he first got in and was able to be molded by Penn State’s defensive coaches.

Dennis-Sutton: Yeah man. Exactly how you said, with Odafe, he only played one year. You know, so, if you can go from one year not starting or not playing as much to playing, starting and then getting drafted in the first round, who wouldn’t want to do that? So, hopefully, I’m going to work my behind off so I can get on the field early. I’m not looking to start, necessarily, but hopefully I can get some reps my freshman year. That’s why I’m prepping my body now, eating the right things, staying in the gym, staying on the sidelines working on my hands and all of that. Like you said, they do it every year — the year before it was Shaka Toney and Odafe, it was Yetur Gross-Matos. They’ve been doing it for years and years and they’ve got legends that come out of there. Yeah man, that’s a big plus and it’s a big reason why I went there because they do it every year at defensive end.

CDT: We talked a couple of times about your training and some of things you do, but can you walk me through what your training looks like day-to-day just to get to the level that you’ve been at?

Dennis-Sutton: So, right now, I’m on a lifting plan three days a week. Mostly like three full-body exercises or three full-body workouts and then five days — Monday-Friday — I’m doing sprints and cardio. Obviously, switching it up and doing ladders everyday, as well, and then core work. You’ve got to keep the core tight. I do that every day. But yeah man, that’s really about it. Right now with me not having school, I have all day to just work and work out, hydrate and stay on top of things. The biggest thing for me is just going to be able to keep that consistency when the school year comes around. It’s a different ball game between the summer when we have all day to do things, versus the school year where you only have 30-45 minutes. But yeah, that’s really my schedule right now.

CDT: How do you change your mindset from summer camps and workouts to fall, when you’re putting on pads and getting ready for the football season, especially after McDonogh not having a season last year?

Dennis-Sutton: My mindset’s pretty much been the same. Just say ready so you don’t have to get ready. I’ve pretty much been ready since last March when COVID hit. I’m just working, man, and I’ve been looking forward to this time coming up right now with camp — my last year, my senior season. So, yeah man, my mindset has been that I’m always ready to put the pads on. I wish football was year-round, but it’s not. My mindset’s pretty much the same. I’m just staying ready so I don’t have to get ready.