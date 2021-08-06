‘The Lions’ Lair’: 2022 football commit Dani Dennis-Sutton on his recruitment and preparation

The latest episode of “The Lions’ Lair”— the Centre Daily Times’ Penn State sports podcast — is now available for listening.

Host Kyle J. Andrews interviews Penn State’s top recruiting in its 2022 recruiting class — DE Dani Dennis-Sutton — and goes over why the future Nittany Lion chose Penn State, what went into his decision-making process and how he’s preparing for college.

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “The Lions’ Lair” for free on your favorite podcast platform. For additional listening this week, check out Jon Sauber’s interview on “The John Clay Podcast,” with host John Clay of the Lexington Herald-Leader about former Penn State quarterback Will Levis, who’s now competing for the starting job at Kentucky.

