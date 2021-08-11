‘The Lions’ Lair’: The impact of Adisa Isaac’s injury and breaking down the defense

The latest episode of “The Lions’ Lair”— the Centre Daily Times’ Penn State sports podcast — is now available for listening.

Co-hosts Jon Sauber and Kyle J. Andrews break down what DE Adisa Isaac’s potential season-ending injury means for the Nittany Lions this season. Then they break down the rest of the unit and get into their biggest takeaways from Penn State Media Day and the first open practice session of the year.

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “The Lions’ Lair” for free on your favorite podcast platform. For additional listening, check out Jon Sauber’s interview on “The John Clay Podcast,” with host John Clay of the Lexington Herald-Leader about former Penn State quarterback Will Levis, who’s now competing for the starting job at Kentucky.

