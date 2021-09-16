Penn State Football

‘The Lions’ Lair’: USC coaching rumors, PSU’s win over Ball State and the White Out

The latest episode of “The Lions’ Lair”— the Centre Daily Times’ Penn State sports podcast — is now available for listening.

Jon Sauber and Kyle J. Andrews discuss the James Franklin-to-USC rumors, break down how Penn State dominated Ball State en route to a 44-13 victory and look ahead to the Nittany Lions’ White Out matchup with the Auburn Tigers this weekend.

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “The Lions’ Lair” for free on your favorite podcast platform.

Profile Image of Jon Sauber
Jon Sauber
Jon Sauber earned his B.A. in digital and print journalism from Penn State and his M.A. in sports journalism from IUPUI. His previous stops include jobs at The Indianapolis Star, the NCAA, and Rivals.
