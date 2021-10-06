‘The Lions’ Lair’: Reviewing Indiana and how Penn State stacks up with Iowa

The latest episode of “The Lions’ Lair”— the Centre Daily Times’ Penn State sports podcast — is now available for listening.

Jon Sauber and Kyle J. Andrews discuss Penn State’s shutout victory over the Indiana Hoosiers, including what they saw in the Penn State running game. Then, they discuss the No. 4 Nittany Lions’ upcoming top-5 matchup with the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “The Lions’ Lair” for free on your favorite podcast platform.

