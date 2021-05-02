State College softball’s Zia Bodnar is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for April 18-24

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week from April 18-24 has been determined by our readers. State College softball pitcher Zia Bodnar earned the honor with 48.8% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com.

Bodnar threw 28.1 innings this week for State High softball and helped the team to a 4-1 record over the course of the week.

She racked up 38 strikeouts in that time, including 15 in a 6-0 win over West Perry.

Bodnar also allowed no earned runs in the team’s 14-3 win over Cedar Cliff and earned eight of her 38 strikeouts on the week in seven innings of work in the game.

She was one of five options in the poll, and finished with just over 17 percentage points more than the second-place finisher, Bald Eagle Area softball pitcher Madison Peters.

Check back Monday for the fifth athlete of the week poll for the Centre County spring sports season.