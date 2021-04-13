April 13 update: Pa. halts Bryce Jordan Center clinic over Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

The regional vaccination clinic at the Bryce Jordan Center will be put on hold while the state Department of Health follows federal guidance calling for a pause in the use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine until at least April 20 as officials investigate reports of blood clots. The Associated Press reported that six cases occurred six to 13 days after vaccination in women between ages 18 and 48. More than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered across the country.

“We really, at this stage, are going to be prudently pausing the regional vaccine clinics, specifically at the Bryce Jordan Center,” acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said during a media briefing Tuesday afternoon. “As soon as federal guidance was issued, we likewise followed suit and paused that clinic at this time until we await further guidance from the federal government.”

The BJC clinic received 3,000 J&J doses Wednesday and originally was scheduled to be closed until Thursday.

Mount Nittany Health has given almost 33,000 vaccines so far, with more than 5,000 scheduled out, but does not provide the J&J vaccine. The most recent information from the state shows that Mount Nittany received more than 2,000 Pfizer doses on Friday. Likewise, Centre Volunteers in Medicine received 3,500 Pfizer doses Friday.

The Health Department urged residents to keep their appointments for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and to “be assured that effective immediately,” the J&J vaccine will not be given.

Tuesday’s announcement should engender confidence that the oversight process is working, the department said.

“While this announcement is challenging, it highlights the vaccine evaluation process,” Beam said. in a statement “The CDC and the FDA are closely monitoring vaccines for safety and effectiveness, and if there is a cause for concern, they will take action because safety is paramount.”

Anyone who has received the J&J vaccine and develops leg pain, shortness of breath, severe headache or abdominal pain within three weeks should contact their health care provider, the Health Department said.

On the same day Pennsylvania opened its vaccine program to anyone 16 and older, the state reported the highest daily number of COVID-19 cases in more than two months.

The state added 6,638 cases Tuesday to bring the total to 1,082,062. That’s the largest one-day total since Jan. 29, more than 10 weeks ago. Overall, there have been 4.24 million negative tests and 89% of people have recovered statewide.

Centre County had 64 new cases, which brings the total to 15,381. In all, there have been 14,029 confirmed cases and 1,352 probable cases along with 66,161 negative tests.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 30 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 19 and 90, a spokesperson said Tuesday. That’s the highest number the health system has reported in a weekday update since the end of January. This month, Mount Nittany has seen 62 COVID-related admissions with an average daily count of 23, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Upendra Thaker said. In March, there were 124 COVID patients in all with daily average of 18.

“We continue to see COVID related hospitalizations increase, and we are very concerned with this trend,” Thaker said in a statement. “We also continue to monitor virus activity in the community and within the health system on a daily basis, and — while we hope we do not reach that point — are prepared to make service adjustments as needed to serve our COVID positive inpatients and those needing us for acute and surgical care.”

Thaker asked community members to continue avoiding social gatherings, mask wearing and frequent hand washing. “These measures have been proven to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and we need the entire community to do its part. We cannot do this alone.”

Statewide, the average number of hospitalized patients is about 3,800 below the December peak and less than the high of last spring, but it has been increasing in recent weeks.

Across Pennsylvania (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities), 6.5 million vaccine doses have been administered to 4.29 million people. The state ranks fifth in the country for total doses administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and 11th for first doses given by percentage of population (39.5%).

In Centre County, 90,335 doses — 52,910 partial vaccinations and 37,425 full vaccinations — have been given to 57,391 people.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 5,266 (+9)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,499 (+12)

16803 (State College): 1,336 (+2)

16802 (University Park): 1,263 (+6)

16686 (Tyrone): 1,011 (+10)

16866 (Philipsburg): 815 (+3)

16870 (Port Matilda): 475 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 402 (+2)

16828 (Centre Hall): 283 (+2)

16827 (Boalsburg): 273 (+2)

16875 (Spring Mills): 265 (+1)

16845 (Karthaus): 263

16822 (Beech Creek): 196 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 190

16666 (Osceola Mills): 187 (+3)

16853 (Milesburg): 127

16877 (Warriors Mark): 111

16874 (Snow Shoe): 100

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 83

16826 (Blanchard): 78 (+1)

16854 (Millheim): 69 (+2)

16829 (Clarence): 67

16872 (Rebersburg): 63

16851 (Lemont): 56

16820 (Aaronsburg): 51 (+1)

16859 (Moshannon): 45

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 28

16832 (Coburn): 27

16860 (Munson): 27

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 26

16852 (Madisonburg): 19

16835 (Unionville): 13

16864 (Orviston): 13

16804 (State College): 11 (+1)

16882 (Woodward): 9

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

There were an additional 66 deaths statewide, which brings the total to 25,472. The state continues to list 213 Centre County deaths.