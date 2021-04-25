Primary election 2021 voters guide: Here are the candidates for Pennsylvania judicial races

Pennsylvania Justice of the Supreme Court





Description of office: The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania is the highest court in the commonwealth and the oldest appellate court in the nation. The Supreme Court’s administrative powers and jurisdictional responsibilities are vested with the seven-member court by the Pennsylvania State Constitution and a collection of statutes known as the Judicial Code. The justice with the longest continuous service on the Supreme Court automatically becomes chief justice. Administratively, the courts within the Unified Judicial System are largely responsible for organizing their own staff and dockets; however, the Supreme Court has several committees and boards responsible for writing and enforcing rules for judges, attorneys, and litigants to ensure an efficient and fair judicial review. Annually, the seven justices receive over 3,000 requests for appellate review.

Term: 10 years

Salary: $215,037

Vote for ONE.

Candidates:

Maria McLaughlin

Party: Dem

County: Philadelphia

Education: Penn State 1988. Delaware Law School at Widener University 1992

Qualifications: Current judge on Pa. Superior Court; Served 6 years as judge, Court of Common Pleas; Chief and ADA, Philadelphia District Attorneys Office; Rated Highly Recommended for the Supreme Court by the PBA

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure that all individuals have equal access to justice?

A: Along with being our highest appellate court, The Supreme Court oversees our statewide court system and legal community. As such we have the opportunity to set rules, educate the legal community and create special court programs dealing with human services issues like substance abuse & mental health challenges, veterans issues and initiatives focused on autism. All geared toward providing fair treatment and equal access for people with unique circumstances.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure an equitable and fair court?

A: As a lawyer and a judge I have always worked to ensure everyone who comes into a courtroom has an opportunity to be heard and the law applied without bias. This is the cornerstone of our legal system. As a Justice I will not waver from that driving principle. My work on the bench and in my life will always reflect my dedication to fairness and equality.

Paula Patrick

Party: Rep

County: Philadelphia

Education: Bennett College Greensboro, NC Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law Houston, TX

Qualifications: 18 years trial judge experience; Legal teaching experience; Frequent presenter/lecturer on legal topics; Highly Recommended by the Pa Bar Assoc.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure that all individuals have equal access to justice?

A: On the bench — A judge should ensure that people have access to our courts and adequate legal representation. A judge should also be patient with pro se litigants during court proceedings. A judge must also ensure that any and all available resources provided within the court system (be) distributed to all people equally. Off the bench — A judge should get involved in assisting with community, social, professional and/or religious groups to help assist with programs that provided equal access to justice.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure an equitable and fair court?

A: On the bench — I think the best thing that a judge can do to ensure a fair and equitable court is to follow the law. Our rule of law and our Constitutions are important because they are the foundation of our democracy. If a nation fails to honor its own laws, then we fail as a society. Off the bench — A judge should be involved in community service and willing to educate people about their rights and responsibilities under the law when appropriate.

Kevin Brobson

Party: Rep

County: Dauphin

Education: Widener Commonwealth Law School, summa cum laude (2nd in class), Managing Editor Law Review; Lycoming College (B.A., Accounting/Economics), magna cum laude

Qualifications: President Judge of the Pa. Commonwealth Court; over 11 years as statewide appellate court judge (elected 2009, retained 2019); Pa. Judicial Conduct Board, 2015-19 (Chair); 14 years’ private practice; former federal judicial clerk; “Highly Recommended” by Pa. Bar Association

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure that all individuals have equal access to justice?

A: I would work cooperatively with the governor and the legislature to increase funding for legal aid programs. While in private practice, I created a program in Dauphin County to expand pro bono opportunities for lawyers to provide services to nonprofit organizations. I would encourage county bar associations to think creatively about expanding pro bono service to small and minority-owned businesses and nonprofits. I want to ensure our courts have access to interpreters for parties with limited English proficiency. I would build upon the excellent work of Philadelphia Legal Assistance with respect to the representation of low-wage workers and the unemployed by engaging law schools and other legal aid associations throughout the state.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure an equitable and fair court?

A: I believe I have earned a reputation as a fair and impartial arbiter of the law. I treat everyone who enters my courtroom, or has a matter before me, with equal respect and dignity. I strive to appreciate the perspectives and points of view of all parties. It is important to me that every litigant, represented and unrepresented, be given every opportunity, within the rules and the law, to present their case. Moreover, as a former Chair of the Pa. Judicial Conduct Board, I am keenly aware of how important it is to Pennsylvanians that our judges observe the highest ethical standards on and off the bench. I hold myself to this high standard. All Pennsylvanians deserve to have faith in a fair and impartial judiciary.

Patricia A. McCullough

Party: Rep

County: Allegheny

Education: University of Pittsburgh — BA; University of Pittsburgh School of Law — JD

Qualifications: Currently judge — PA Commonwealth Court over 11 years, where I rule on issues that are brought before PA Supreme Court; trial judge, Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas; Assistant General Counsel, University of Pittsburgh; private practice attorney; Director Catholic Charities; chair, Allegheny County Board of Property Assessment Appeals and Reviews; chair, ACPRC.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure that all individuals have equal access to justice?

A: As judge and in career, I work with programs that promote restorative and equal justice. The foundational precepts of One Nation under God,”... with liberty and justice for all” must be ensured. I have volunteered: as instructor/faith-based jail program which reduces recidivism to 8-12%; with at-risk youth programs; to help implement residential drug addiction center; to help implement free legal speaker series for those released from incarceration; Chr./App. Ct Proc. Rules Committee/ system more user friendly; cmte. law students to represent pro se parties in UC; educate public to process; cmte./Human trafficking diversion court. I will fight for openness of all courts for those in need or wronged by the justice system.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure an equitable and fair court?

A: I abide by oath to be fair and impartial and uphold rule of law and Constitutions of Pennsylvania and USA. To ensure impartiality I did not take money donations from attorneys or PACs when I ran for judge of Commonwealth Court of PA and I am not taking them for Supreme Court of PA. I did not take controversial 2005 pay raise and for first 10-year term on Commonwealth Court gave monthly checks to state treasurer due to pay raise totaling over $10,000 dollars of after tax money returned to treasurer. Sentencing practices must be fair and transparent, not disproportionate; victims treated with dignity; implement faith-based programs that holistically address underlying issues (e.g. addiction, abuse, anger). I will uphold justice and oppose partisanship or abuse in system.

Pennsylvania Judge of the Superior Court

Description of office: The Superior Court is one of Pennsylvania’s two statewide intermediate appellate courts. This court, established in 1895, reviews most of the civil and criminal cases that are appealed from the Courts of Common Pleas in the Commonwealth’s 67 counties. The Superior Court consists of 15 judges. The president judge is elected to a five-year term by his/her colleagues. A large number of appeals flow to the Superior Court from the trial courts. Generally, appeals are heard by panels of three judges sitting in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, or Pittsburgh. The court often is the final arbiter of legal disputes. Although the Supreme Court may grant a petition for review of a Superior Court decision, most petitions are denied, and the ruling of the Superior Court stands.

Term: 10 years

Salary: $202,898

Vote for ONE.

Candidates:

Jill Beck

Party: Dem

County: Allegheny

Education: I graduated cum laude from The George Washington University with my bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in psychology. I then graduated cum laude from Duquesne University School of Law, where I was an editor of the Law Review and a member of the Moot Court Board.

Qualifications: Spent 10 years in the Superior & Supreme Court chambers of Christine Donohue, where I drafted over 500 decisions; represented clients in every area of the law that the Superior Court hears and in that Court itself; highly recommended by the ACBA and recommended by the PBA for the Superior Court.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure that all individuals have equal access to justice?

A: On the bench, a Superior Court Judge must provide a full, fair and thorough review of every case that comes before her. The role requires a careful balancing of error correction through the appropriate lens and deference to the court below, without serving as a rubber stamp for any interest. A judge must also be decisive and efficient — litigants should not be required to wait years for a decision on whether they will be free from incarceration, able to continue in their livelihood, or able to obtain custody of their children. Off the bench, a judge can educate the public about Pennsylvania’s judicial system, their rights and responsibilities when coming before the courts, & the courts’ reciprocal responsibilities to the public.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure an equitable and fair court?

A: When providing a full and thorough review of every case, the judge must treat all litigants fairly and equally, regardless of the parties’ race, religion, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual preference, disability, or wealth. All persons are entitled to a fair consideration of their case, no matter who they are or what they are alleged to have done and the writing deciding the appeal should reflect this. A judge should not be impatient or impertinent in her written decision, as this is indicative of a failure to treat those involved & the issues raised with the dignity and respect they deserve. All judges should also participate in implicit bias training to learn what it is, the role it plays in decision making and tools to combat it.

Timika Lane

Party: Dem

County: Philadelphia

Education: West Catholic High School and went on to graduate Howard University in Washington DC & received my law degree in 2002 from Rutgers University School of Law in NJ.

Qualifications: Major Trials Judge presiding over thousands of trials, authoring hundreds of opinions. I handle all human trafficking cases and many of the most serious criminal cases and Grand Jury matters. Certified Child Advocate and as former Executive Director of the Senate Government Committee advised on the constitutionality of legislation.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure that all individuals have equal access to justice?

A: As a sitting Judge, I ensure everyone in my courtroom is treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, creed, religion, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status. As a member of the Access to Justice Committee, we address this issue by looking at possible barriers and how to remove those barriers to ensure everyone has equal access. As co-chair of the Local Criminal Rules Committee we recommend the qualifications for court appointed attorneys to make sure that indigent people have capable legal representation. We ensure that the local criminal rules are fair and applied equally to all who all who come before our courts.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure an equitable and fair court?

A: The Superior Court is an error correcting court and often the last line of defense for the parties involved in a case. When reviewing an appeal It is vital the appellate judge have strong courtroom experience on both sides of the bench to best determine the if the proceedings in the lower court were fair, all parties were heard and the law has been applied fairly regardless of race, creed, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or economic status. I will ensure equity and fairness in all cases before me, just as I do for all who appear in my current courtroom. Off the bench, I believe judges should be visible in the community. We are public servants and it is our duty to make sure the public understands how the court system functions.

Bryan Neft

Party: Dem

County: Allegheny

Education: Boston University School of Law J.D., May 1989 Note, Debt-Equity Exchange Programs in Developing Nations. University Of Pennsylvania B.A., May 1986 Major: Political Science Shady Side Academy H.S., June 1982

Qualifications: Bryan has spent more than 30 years litigating and trying cases, and counseling clients throughout Pennsylvania. Bryan also served for nearly 15 years in leadership roles with the Allegheny County Bar Association and Supreme court IOLTA board.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure that all individuals have equal access to justice?

A: Access to Justice, to me, means ensuring that everyone who needs to utilize the courts has the ability to do so through legal services and other means designed to help them pursue claims or defenses. My leadership and hard work in the Allegheny County Bar Association and Allegheny County Bar Foundation led The Pennsylvania Supreme Court to appoint me to The Pennsylvania IOLTA Board, its charitable arm that oversees state funding of legal services to those who cannot afford them. I was appointed chair of the board in 2014-15. In that role, we stretched every dollar to maximize the number of people who received free legal services because they could not afford them.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure an equitable and fair court?

A: As a leader in the Bar Association I have championed changes to the rules to prohibit judicial officers from engaging in bias and discrimination. The rules must be reviewed continuously to accommodate changing norms and existing loopholes. Rules governing equity and fairness, however, are ineffective if the judiciary is not educated or educated sufficiently on what those rules mean and how they should be implemented. I am a strong proponent of continuing education programs, particularly on bias, implicit bias and discrimination to ensure that courts are fair for all. I have and will continue to serve on the ACBA Gender Bias subcommittee. I, as a judge would be just as accessible to the practitioners and bar associations across the state.

Megan Sullivan

Party: Rep

County: Chester

Education: Temple University Beasley School of Law, Juris Doctorate (cum laude) Saint Joseph’s University (B.A.)

Qualifications: 20 years criminal and civil law experience. Deputy Attorney General in PA Attorney General’s Office and Supervisory District Attorney, protected victims including the most vulnerable members of our society as a child abuse prosecutor. Assistant General Counsel at West Chester University and civil litigator.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure that all individuals have equal access to justice?

A: I believe equal access to justice is essential to maintaining trust in our courts and our justice system’s legitimacy. I am committed to providing all individuals in my courtroom with equal access to justice by ensuring their voice is heard, their rights are protected and that they are never subject to discrimination. I support efforts to enhance equal access to justice through legal aid programs that provide individuals with access to qualified attorneys. Providing interpreters for those individuals for whom English is a second language is also important. It is also important to give Individuals with disabilities full access to the courtroom. Everyone that comes before a judge should fully understand their constitutional rights.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure an equitable and fair court?

A: I have a deep respect for our Constitution and our system of justice. I have spent a large part of my 20-year career as an attorney helping others to navigate both the criminal and civil judicial system. I respect the system but understand why some fear it. Individuals who serve in the role of a judge must recognize that they are the arbiter of the rules and the process. This is a great power that requires objectivity, an innate sense of fairness, and humility. I possess these traits and am committed to delivering to all citizens a justice system that shows respect and fairness, as well as knowledgeable decision-making that takes into account the parties’ perspectives and applies the law objectively.

Pennsylvania Judge of the Commonwealth Court

Description of office: The Commonwealth Court is one of Pennsylvania’s two statewide intermediate appellate courts. This court, established in 1968, is unlike any other state court in the nation. Its jurisdiction generally is limited to legal matters involving state and local government and regulatory agencies. Litigation typically focuses on subjects such as banking, insurance, utility regulation, and laws affecting taxation, land use, elections, labor practices, and workers compensation. The Commonwealth Court also acts as a court of original jurisdiction, or a trial court, when lawsuits are filed by or against the Commonwealth. The Commonwealth Court is made up of nine judges. The president judge is elected to a five-year term by his/her colleagues. Generally, appeals are heard by panels of three judges sitting in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, or Pittsburgh.

Term: 10 years

Salary: $202,898

Vote for not more than TWO.

Candidates:

David Lee Spurgeon

Party: Dem

County: Allegheny

Education: McKeesport Area Senior High, Duquesne University — B.A., Duquesne University School of Law — Juris Doctor

Qualifications: “Highly Recommended” by the Pennsylvania Bar Association; Endorsed by the PA Dem; Serving as a judge since 2016; Appointed by the Governor and unanimously confirmed by the PA Senate; Adjunct Law Professor; National Judicial Fellow; Domestic Violence National Expert; former prosecutor family violence

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure that all individuals have equal access to justice?

A: As a judge, I use my position to promote systems change that ensure that all people have more accessibility to the courts. As a Judicial Fellow, I am using those resources to study the statistics over the year of the pandemic to understand whether the use of advanced technology communications increased participation in the court process. Often times, people with limited resources face additional obstacles inherent with our established court processes. Further, we can ensure that everyone in our community has equal access to the court regardless of how you look, who you love, the language you speak and your socio-economic status. Off the bench, judges should participate in the community as a stakeholder to promote the above matters.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure an equitable and fair court?

A: Judges must continue to be active members of the community. In order to understand how the court is perceived, one must be accessible and engage in intentional dialogue to understand all the people that we serve. Judges must continue to be trained in explicit and implicit bias as it relates to all aspect of the existing court system, and be open to discussing and participating in the changes identified to make the courts more equitable and fair. I recently participated in a national panel to address the racial disparities that exist in the child welfare system. On the bench, we must continue to serve as a servant leader and hold ourselves as well as our colleagues accountable for inequities.

Lori A. Dumas

Party: Dem

County: Philadelphia

Education: North Carolina Central School of Law; Duke University; Executive Certificates from Cornell University, (D&I); University of Pennsylvania, Fels Institute of Government

Qualifications: Trial court judge since 2002; jury and non-jury experience; presided in family, criminal and civil divisions; former corporate executive, nonprofit leader; adjunct professor; national Leader in trauma informed courts; led the creation of victim centered juvenile human trafficking court in Philadelphia.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure that all individuals have equal access to justice?

A: As a judge, I must ensure that every person that comes before the court has the opportunity to be heard. I must rule according to the law without losing sight of the ultimate goal of dispensing justice. I must remove any obstacle which prevents equal access to justice by any means necessary. As a citizen, I can involve myself with organizations and in activities which seek to educate people about the court, its processes and procedures and to equip them with the knowledge and power to to be able to use the legal system as an advocate for themselves and their interests.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure an equitable and fair court?

A: Judges set the tone in their courtrooms. They must model fairness, civility, patience and impartiality and demand it from those in their presence. In my courtroom, every voice will be heard and my decisions will be rooted in the law and cloaked in compassion and the urgency to do what is right. I must conduct a daily heart check to ensure that I am not bringing any biases with me that may interfere with my ability to render impartial decisions. I must call out injustice when it occurs ... every time. In the community, I can educate others about their rights and the status of the law. I should regularly attend implicit bias trainings and require my staff to do the same, to ensure that fairness is not just a mantra but embedded in my core.

Sierra Street

Party: Dem

County: Philadelphia

Education: Howard University B.A., 1995 Temple University Beasley School of Law J.D., 1999

Qualifications: Civil Division Complex Litigation Center Criminal Division Major Jury Trial Program Former Lead Supervising Judge, Philadelphia Indicting Grand Jury Program former staff attorney, Defender Association of Philadelphia Former Chief Counsel, Friends Rehabilitation Program

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure that all individuals have equal access to justice?

A: The greatest obstacle to justice is access to adequate representation for the indigent population and moderate to low income families. In my previous roles as an assistant public defender, family court hearing officer and chief counsel at a nonprofit organization, I witnessed firsthand the lack of access to justice for many individuals and did my best to help fill in the gaps. As a judge, I can now make sure all parties have competent counsel/representation regardless of socio-economic status before proceeding in any matter that comes before me. Defendants should be able to participate in their own defense and pro se litigants should be provided proper guidance as they navigate the legal system.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure an equitable and fair court?

A: Additionally, I can make sure that everyone is treated fairly in court regardless of race, gender, orientation, etc. I am certainly sensitive to and keenly aware of unique issues faced by marginalized populations. As stewards of justice, judges should adhere to and apply the strictest rule of law while also championing inclusion and diversity. This will only strengthen our institutions.

Amanda Green Hawkins

Party: Dem

County: Allegheny

Education: Duke University, BA Northeastern University Law School, J.D.

Qualifications: 20 years of legal experience. I was elected and served two terms on Allegheny County Council.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure that all individuals have equal access to justice?

A: I am running for Commonwealth Court because I know the importance of checks and balances, and judicial integrity. I have the compassion and the experience to join the court providing a dedicated work ethic and clear comprehension of judicial process. “There should never be an attitude of ‘less important’ cases, each case deserves a complete meritorious review.” I am one of 2000 nationally recognized labor attorneys. My career is not based on being a “rainmaker” for profits, but to guarantee workers’ safety and (dignity). When individuals enter a courtroom they should feel confident the judges reflect their values and believe they have been heard. As a civil and Human Rights manager, this is what I do every day.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure an equitable and fair court?

A: You must immerse yourself in service to your community. In 2020, I was selected by Mayor Peduto to serve on the Pittsburgh Community Task Force for Police Reform. I served on the board of the Women’s Law Project, and Pittsburgh United. When elected to Allegheny County Council, I was chair of the Committee on Economic Development and Housing, I also served on the Budget and Finance Committee, and Committee on Government Reform. I understand the value of volunteer time. My experiences have prepared me to be fair and impartial. Everyday at work I fight for human rights and civil rights. Judges have an obligation to their community to be a humble and thoughtful judge. Equal justice for all requires an understanding of all citizens.

Drew Crompton

Party: Rep

County: Cumberland

Education: Phil-mont Christian Academy Dickinson College Widener School of Law

Qualifications: Currently a sitting Judge on the Commonwealth Court. I have authored over 100 opinions. They are balanced, well-reasoned and thoughtful. I am recommended by the Pa. Bar. I also serve on the Supreme Court Appellate Rules Committee. I have extensive Constitutional, statutory and regulatory experience.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure that all individuals have equal access to justice?

A: As a sitting judge I have done all in my power to treat every person that comes before me with respect and fairness. Judges must ensure those with modest means have equal access to justice. We are all created equal but as judges we must insist that all are treated equally or justice is being unfairly denied. Filing fees and other court costs must be waived for those who cannot afford them. Also, quality lawyers must be available to low income individuals free of cost for civil and criminal matters. Further as judges we must ensure that no one perceives that race or wealth or political connections are weighed when a decision is rendered. High ethical standards are vital to instill confidence in the Judiciary.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure an equitable and fair court?

A: Litigants must be convinced that the Judge’s personal philosophy does not impede justice. I have also defended the powers of each branch of government since citizens want to be assured that the legislative, executive and judicial branches are not overstepping their constitutional boundaries. Further I try to be a judge that has common sense and treats every person with common decency. Judges must also remain connected to their communities and not be overly isolated. People have more confidence in the Judiciary when they know Judges care about our the same things in our commonwealth as they do. Judges must have a heightened sense of their words and actions in the courtroom. Both must be beyond reproach.

Stacy Marie Wallace

Party: Rep

County: McKean

Education: B.A. Communications, University of Pittsburgh-Bradford (‘01) J.D., Duquesne University School of Law (‘04)

Qualifications: More than 16 years experience & Owner of Stacy Wallace Law, LLC Specially Appointed Family Law Master & SORNA Counsel Adjunct Professor, University of Pittsburgh-Bradford Clerkships at McKean County Court & PA Superior Court Certified Mediator-Conflict Resolution McKean County Bar Assoc., president

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure that all individuals have equal access to justice?

A: Throughout my career, my purpose has been to always seek justice. I was first inspired to enter the legal field by a pamphlet for Northwestern Legal Services, a legal aid organization of which I now serve on the board of directors. I’ve worked tirelessly to ensure that our state’s most vulnerable individuals, including at-risk children and those with disabilities, have equal access to justice, and have done much of this work pro bono. If elected, I will continue to advocate for and engage with underserved communities. On the bench, I will be a steadfast defender of equal justice under the law in all matters and safeguard the rights of all citizens regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, or financial status.

Q: What can you do, both on and off the bench, to ensure an equitable and fair court?

A: The makeup of the Commonwealth Court should be a true reflection of Pennsylvania and the broad perspectives and values of our residents. I will use my grassroots upbringing from McKean County, diverse experience, and values to guide informed and thoughtful opinions that produce more equitable outcomes. Off the bench, I will continue to engage our citizens, restore their trust in our courts, and raise awareness of our judiciary’s role and its moral and ethical foundations. Equitable courts start with having judges who value equality, fairness and a desire to serve others. As just one example of how I’ve done that in my personal life, I co-founded “Blessing Boxes of Bradford” which serves as small sidewalk food banks throughout McKean County.